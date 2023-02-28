Norway wind farm protesters block finance ministry

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indigenous campaigners
demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in
Norway expanded their protest on Tuesday, blocking access to the
finance ministry as they pressed on with a demonstration at the
nearby energy ministry.
Norway's supreme court in 2021 ruled that two wind farms
built at Fosen in central Norway violated Sami rights under
international conventions, but the turbines remain in operation
more than 16 months later.
"We will close down the state, ministry by ministry, until
the wind turbines at Fosen are torn down and the land restored,"
one of the activists, Ella Marie Haetta Isaksen, told reporters.
The finance ministry said it had asked staff to work from
home.
Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, an advocate for
ending the world's reliance on carbon-based power, on Monday
joined the protests in Oslo, arguing that a transition to green
energy could not come at the expense of Indigenous Sami rights.
Reindeer herders in the Nordic country say the sight and
sound of the giant wind power machinery frighten their animals
and disrupt age-old traditions.
The energy ministry has said the ultimate fate of the wind
farms is a complex legal quandary despite the supreme court
ruling and is hoping to find a compromise.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Andrew Heavens)