  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. BKW AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKW   CH0130293662

BKW AG

(BKW)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:23 2023-02-27 am EST
136.20 CHF   +0.81%
02:11aNorway wind farm protesters block finance ministry
RE
01/04European shares clock third day of gains on upbeat economic data
RE
01/04Swiss Power Supplier BKW Forecasts Significant Growth In FY22 EBIT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Norway wind farm protesters block finance ministry

02/28/2023 | 02:11am EST
OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Indigenous campaigners demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Norway expanded their protest on Tuesday, blocking access to the finance ministry as they pressed on with a demonstration at the nearby energy ministry.

Norway's supreme court in 2021 ruled that two wind farms built at Fosen in central Norway violated Sami rights under international conventions, but the turbines remain in operation more than 16 months later.

"We will close down the state, ministry by ministry, until the wind turbines at Fosen are torn down and the land restored," one of the activists, Ella Marie Haetta Isaksen, told reporters.

The finance ministry said it had asked staff to work from home.

Environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg, an advocate for ending the world's reliance on carbon-based power, on Monday joined the protests in Oslo, arguing that a transition to green energy could not come at the expense of Indigenous Sami rights.

Reindeer herders in the Nordic country say the sight and sound of the giant wind power machinery frighten their animals and disrupt age-old traditions.

The energy ministry has said the ultimate fate of the wind farms is a complex legal quandary despite the supreme court ruling and is hoping to find a compromise.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 506 M 4 805 M 4 805 M
Net income 2022 630 M 672 M 672 M
Net Debt 2022 934 M 996 M 996 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 7 188 M 7 664 M 7 664 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 11 500
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart BKW AG
Duration : Period :
BKW AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BKW AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 136,20 CHF
Average target price 153,60 CHF
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Itschner Chief Executive Officer
Ronald Frank Trächsel Chief Financial Officer, Head-Finance & Services
Roger Baillod Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Zinniker Head-Information & Communication Technology
Michael R. Schüepp Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BKW AG7.67%7 664
NEXTERA ENERGY-14.04%144 928
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.89%74 628
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.18%72 024
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.59%70 300
ENEL S.P.A.4.06%56 105