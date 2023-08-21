Black Bird Biotech, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor for MiteXstream, an environmental protection agency (EPA)-certified plant-based biopesticide effective in the eradication of mites and other similar pests, including spider mites, that destroy crops, particularly cannabis, hops, coffee and house plants, as well as molds and mildew. The Company also manufactures and sells, under its Grizzly Creek Naturals brand name, cannabidiol (CBD) products, including CBD Oils, gummies and pet treats, as well as CBD-infused personal care products. Big Sky American Dist., LLC (Big Sky American) distributes its Grizzly Creek Naturals products, as well as an array of other consumer retail products, in Western Montana. The Company's subsidiaries include Black Bird Potentials Inc. (BB Potentials), Big Sky American Dist., LLC (Big Sky American) and Black Bird Hemp Manager, LLC.

Sector Pharmaceuticals