Black Bird Biotech, Inc. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 0.012922 million compared to USD 0.030943 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.196955 million compared to USD 0.522594 million a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 0.020307 million compared to USD 0.044745 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 0.463889 million compared to USD 1.19 million a year ago.
Black Bird Biotech, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
