Black Box : Now Offers Full Design and Integration Services for Complete Bose Professional Solutions

PITTSBURGH - June 20, 2022 - Black Box®, an industry-leading provider of IT connectivity solutions, today announced it will provide full design and integration capability for complete Bose Professional solutions, the division of Bose Corporation dedicated to pro audio ingenuity. The partnership will focus on addressing the requirements of medical, higher education, financial and retail markets across the Americas.

"Both Bose Professional and Black Box are dedicated to innovation and excellence, and this new partnership will extend both our companies' capacity to deliver exceptional pro audio systems that offer unparalleled audio experiences," said Steve Miller, national business manager at Bose Professional.

Bose Professional offers a wide array of products - loudspeakers, amplifiers, PAs, signal processing, control software, and more - specifically designed to enable flexible design and integration of reliable audio systems that create inviting spaces, keep listeners engaged, amplify the action on stage or on the field and facilitate clear communication.

"Bose Professional is a world-leading brand, and we look forward to even closer collaboration with the company in bringing its reliable, high-performance professional audio solutions to customers in key markets," said Brendan Murphy, sales director at Black Box.

Further information about Black Box and its full product portfolio is available at www.blackbox.com.



