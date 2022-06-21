Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Black Box Limited
  News
  Summary
    500463   INE676A01027

BLACK BOX LIMITED

(500463)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-19
142.05 INR   -6.39%
10:05aBLACK BOX : Now Offers Full Design and Integration Services for Complete Bose Professional Solutions
PU
06/02BLACK BOX : and Celona Team Up to Create Future-forward 5G Solutions for All Applications
PU
05/27Black Box Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Black Box : Now Offers Full Design and Integration Services for Complete Bose Professional Solutions

06/21/2022 | 10:05am EDT
Black Box Now Offers Full Design and Integration Services for Complete Bose Professional Solutions

PITTSBURGH - June 20, 2022 - Black Box®, an industry-leading provider of IT connectivity solutions, today announced it will provide full design and integration capability for complete Bose Professional solutions, the division of Bose Corporation dedicated to pro audio ingenuity. The partnership will focus on addressing the requirements of medical, higher education, financial and retail markets across the Americas.

"Both Bose Professional and Black Box are dedicated to innovation and excellence, and this new partnership will extend both our companies' capacity to deliver exceptional pro audio systems that offer unparalleled audio experiences," said Steve Miller, national business manager at Bose Professional.

Bose Professional offers a wide array of products - loudspeakers, amplifiers, PAs, signal processing, control software, and more - specifically designed to enable flexible design and integration of reliable audio systems that create inviting spaces, keep listeners engaged, amplify the action on stage or on the field and facilitate clear communication.

"Bose Professional is a world-leading brand, and we look forward to even closer collaboration with the company in bringing its reliable, high-performance professional audio solutions to customers in key markets," said Brendan Murphy, sales director at Black Box.

Further information about Black Box and its full product portfolio is available at www.blackbox.com.


Black Box Now Offers Full Design and Integration Services for Complete Bose Professional Solutions

# # #

About Black Box

Black Box® is a trusted IT solutions provider delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and world-class consulting services to businesses across the globe. The breadth of our global reach, continuous innovation, and depth of our expertise accelerate customer success by bringing people, ideas and technology together to solve real-world business problems. Our IT infrastructure solutions, services and products enable secure, flawless connectivity and meaningful collaboration for businesses in every major market across six continents.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at www.blackbox.com. Follow the company on Twitter @BlackBox_ns. Black Box® and the Double Diamond logo are registered trademarks of BB Technologies, Inc.

All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/BlackBox/220620-Black_Box-Bose_Pro.docx

Black Box Media Contact
Kevin Augustine
Marketing Communications
Phone: +1 724 873 6425
Email: kevin.augustine@blackbox.com

Agency Contact
Carolyn Archambault
Wall Street Communications
Phone: +1 801 266 0077
Email: carolyn@wallstcom.com

Disclaimer

Black Box Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 14:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
