Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Black Canyon Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BCA   AU0000141293

BLACK CANYON LIMITED

(BCA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Canyon : Application for quotation of securities - BCA

03/06/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

BLACK CANYON LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BCA

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,000,000

04/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BLACK CANYON LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

63150714739

1.3

ASX issuer code

BCA

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

10-Dec-2021 14:19

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A placement or other type of issue

BCA

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

The issue of 2 million ordinary shares upon Black Canyon announcing a JORC compliant mineral resource estimate equal to or greater than 30 million tonnes grading at least 10% MN from a single deposit on the tenements.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Placement Details

only

4/3/2022

ASX +security code and description

BCA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

use

Issue date

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

1,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

100% of the issued capital of Panther Exploration Pty Ltd

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.260000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Securities are subject to 6 month voluntary escrow

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Black Canyon Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLACK CANYON LIMITED
05:29pBLACK CANYON : BCA Completes Acquisition of Panther Exploration
PU
03/01BLACK CANYON : Manganese Discovery at FB3 - Flanagan Bore Project
PU
03/01Black Canyon Limited Announces Manganese Discovery at FB3 - Flanagan Bore Project
CI
02/20BLACK CANYON : Further Thick Manganese Intersections at Flanagan Bore
PU
02/20Black Canyon Limited Provides Further Thick Manganese Intersections At Flanagan Bore
CI
02/07Black Canyon Limited Provides Drilling Update
CI
01/222,139,998 Ordinary Shares of Black Canyon Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement En..
CI
01/221,841,674 Options of Black Canyon Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on ..
CI
01/03Black Canyon Completes Drilling at Flanagan Bore Project; Shares Rise 4%
MT
01/03Black Canyon Limited Announces Drilling Completed at Flanagan Bore Manganese Project
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,01 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2021 -0,84 M -0,62 M -0,62 M
Net cash 2021 4,78 M 3,51 M 3,51 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,95x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10,6 M 7,78 M 7,78 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 766x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BLACK CANYON LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Black Canyon Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Graham Leslie Ascough Non-Executive Chairman
Brendan Cummins Executive Director
Simon James Robson Taylor Non-Executive Director
Adrian Seamus Hill Non-Executive Director
Jay Stephenson Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK CANYON LIMITED8.33%8
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.17.64%72 899
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION24.13%59 218
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.39.77%14 563
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-18.05%14 463
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED23.96%6 306