Black Canyon : Application for quotation of securities - BCA
03/06/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
BLACK CANYON LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Monday March 07, 2022
The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Total number of +securities to be quoted
ASX +security
Number of +securities to
code
Security description
be quoted
Issue date
BCA
ORDINARY FULLY PAID
1,000,000
04/03/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
BLACK CANYON LIMITED
We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
63150714739
1.3
ASX issuer code
BCA
The announcement isNew announcement
Date of this announcement
7/3/2022
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 2 - Type of Issue
2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:
+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Previous Appendix 3B details:
Announcement Date and
Announcement Title
Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation
Time
request
10-Dec-2021 14:19
New - Proposed issue of securities -
A placement or other type of issue
BCA
2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?
Yes
2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B
The issue of 2 million ordinary shares upon Black Canyon announcing a JORC compliant mineral resource estimate equal to or greater than 30 million tonnes grading at least 10% MN from a single deposit on the tenements.
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
Placement Details
4/3/2022
ASX +security code and description
BCA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Issue date
personalFor
Application for quotation of +securities
Application for quotation of +securities
Issue details
Number of +securities to be quoted
1,000,000
Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
100% of the issued capital of Panther Exploration Pty Ltd
Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted
0.260000
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted
Securities are subject to 6 month voluntary escrow
Application for quotation of +securities
