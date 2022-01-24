Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Black Cat Syndicate Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC8   AU000000BC88

BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED

(BC8)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Cat Syndicate : Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted

01/24/2022 | 04:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 January 2022

Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted

Black Cat Syndicate Limited ("Black Cat" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an update to the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource ("Resource" or "Resources" as applicable), for Majestic, at the Kal East Gold Project ("Kal East").

For personal use only

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Drilling at the Majestic Mining Centre in the second half of 2021 was focussed on upgrading the underground Resource from Inferred to Indicated ahead of a planned maiden Ore Reserve to be released in the March 2022 quarter. As a result, the Underground Indicated Resource at Majestic
    Mining Centre has increased by 43% to 1.0Mt @ 4.5 g/t Au for 143koz.
  • Total Resources at the Majestic Mining Centre have increased to 7.9Mt @ 2.0 g/t Au for 507koz.
  • Black Cat's total Resources at Kal East have grown to 18.3Mt @ 2.2 g/t Au for 1,272koz.
  • High grade lodes in the Majestic underground remain open down plunge and will be drilled from underground positions after the commencement of mining.
  • Works Approval has been granted for the construction of the planned 800ktpa processing facility at Majestic.

Figure 1: Map view of the growing Resources at the Majestic Mining Centre that are now in excess of half a million ounces.

Black Cat's Managing Director, Gareth Solly, said: "Our Resources continue to grow in size and confidence with maiden Ore Reserves expected in the March 2022 quarter. Good progress continues with government approvals. The only outstanding permit required for mine development and mill construction is the tailings storage facility mining proposal, which is also anticipated this quarter.

We expect the planned Majestic underground to be a high-grade, long term producer in the shadow of the mill. After mining has commenced, continued Resource growth is expected from underground drilling."

BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED (ASX:BC8)

DIRECTORS

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Level 3, 52 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005

Paul Chapman

Non-Executive Chairman

Ordinary shares on issue: 140.8M

PO Box 184, West Perth WA 6872

Gareth Solly

Managing Director

Market capitalisation: A$84M

T: +61 458 007 713 | E: admin@bc8.com.au

Philip Crutchfield Non-Executive Director

(Share price A$0.595)

W: www.blackcatsyndicate.com.au

Les Davis

Non-Executive Director

Cash (30 Sep 2021): A$10.3M

ABN 63 620 896 282

Tony Polglase

Non-Executive Director

Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted

For personal use only

ZERO TO 1.3 MILLION OUNCES

From listing in January 2018, Black Cat has built Resources from zero to ~1.3 million ounces by a combination of discovery, acquisition and extensional drilling (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Black Cat's Resource growth to 1.3 million ounces in 4 years

MAJESTIC RESOURCE (M25/350) 100%

Majestic is located on a granted mining lease immediately adjacent to Black Cat's approved processing facility location. The area was open pit mined between 2016 and 2018 for 1.4Mt @ 2.45 g/t Au for 113,393oz1. The Majestic and Imperial pits were the main producers with incremental ounces from the Majestic West pit. Mineralisation generally strikes North-South with a combined strike length for Majestic and Imperial of 950m and moderate to steep westerly dip.

Majestic remains open down dip with excellent results announced recently including2:

  • 0.41m @ 108.00 g/t Au from 401.15m (21IMDD006)
  • 0.82m @ 83.50 g/t Au from 391.8m (21IMDD015)
  • 1.01m @ 26.60 g/t Au from 332.3m (21IMDD010)

This Resource update incorporates all drilling to 31 December 2021. Drilling during the second half of 2021 focused on upgrading Inferred Resources to Indicated for inclusion in maiden Ore Reserves.

Majestic Mining Centre

Cut-Off

Category

Tonnes

Grade

Contained Au

'000 tonne

g/t

'000 ounces

Open Pit

0.70 g/t

Indicated

2,405

1.6

121

(<110m below surface)

Inferred

4,088

1.4

182

Sub-total Open Pit

6,493

1.4

302

Underground

2.00 g/t

Indicated

998

4.5

143

(>110m below surface)

Inferred

399

4.8

61

Sub-total Underground

1,397

4.5

204

Total Resource

7,890

2.0

507

Table 1: Majestic Mining Centre Resource by potential mining method* #

* Small discrepancies may occur due to rounding. # For a breakdown of individual Resources please refer to the Resource table at the end of the announcement

1

2

Sourced from Silver Lake Resources Limited quarterly ASX activities reports (September 2016 - June 2018) See ASX announcement 18 January 2022

2 | Page

Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted

r personal use only

Figure 3: Long section showing Majestic and Imperial. Existing open pits (brown) with conceptual underground (grey), current Mineral Resources, and mineralised structure (pink)

3 | Page

Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted

For personal use only

MAJESTIC WORKS APPROVAL

The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) has granted Black Cat's Application for Works Approval. The proposed works include construction and operations for the following:

  • a conventional crush - grind - gravity / carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant with a nominal throughput of 800,000 tonnes per annum of gold ore;
  • a process water pond and power station;
  • a two cell paddock style tailings storage facility (TSF)3 with associated infrastructure; and
  • construction of a dewatering pipeline from the Majestic pit.

Figure 4: Site plan of Black Cat's approved gold processing facility and associated infrastructure at Majestic

Figure 5: 3D model of Black Cat's approved 800ktpa processing facility

3 DMIRS Mining Proposal for TSF approval pending

4 | Page

Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted

For personal use only

MAJESTIC RESOURCE - SUPPORTING INFORMATION

Geology and Geological Interpretation

Majestic is located at the southern end of the Kurnalpi Terrane (formerly the Gindalbie Terrane) on the western limb of the Bulong Anticline. Regionally, Majestic sits within a zone of the volcanic and volcaniclastic felsics that form part of the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane greenstone. The area is bounded to the east by the Juglah Monzogranite - an oval-shaped intrusion emplaced into a domed sequence of felsic to intermediate volcaniclastic and volcanic rocks. To the south, the area is cut by a series of dolerite and gabbro dykes running ENE that form part of the Widgiemooltha Supersuite.

Lithology

Locally, the deposits occur within a quartz diorite on the western margin of the Juglah Monzogranite. The quartz diorite is relatively equigranular and contains up to 10% quartz. Numerous mafic clots up to 1cm in diameter punctuate the rock made up of biotite. The quartz diorite has been intruded by porphyritic dykes that, at Majestic, somewhat bound the main zone of mineralisation.

A deep weathering profile of ~30-40m (down to 60m in places) exists across the deposits and displays weak supergene mineralisation above 35m that sits directly below a stripped zone of mineralisation.

Structure

Majestic is dominated by generally north-south, steeply west dipping structures. Within these structures, two plunges have been identified, both within drill core measurements and grade distributions:

  • Gentle north to gentle south plunge identified within vein intersections containing sulphides, alteration contacts and progressively higher gold grade cut-offs. These features show a visual correlation with domains of strongly elevated gold grades.
  • A moderate southwest plunge within veins that contain various silicate infill minerals, alteration contacts, lithological contacts, shears, sulphide bearing veins, late faults and areas of moderately elevated gold grades.

These structures are believed to have been the primary control on mineralisation orientation.

Mineralisation

Two styles of mineralisation are observed within the area. An earlier biotite-pyrite wash and a later state bleaching (albite-silica-pyrite). Features of the two styles include:

  • Biotite-pyritemineralisation:
    o Spatial association with porphyritic dykes;
    o Elevated gold generally associated with increase in pyrite content; and
    o Increased biotite fractures/brecciation indicate elevated gold.
  • Albite-silica-pyritemineralisation:
    o Elevated gold and copper associated with increased pyrite content;
    o Commonly associated with quartz-sulphide veining with albite alteration halos; and
    o Later stage non-mineralisedalbite-silica alteration overprint mineralised veins.

Based on fluid inclusion work, mineralising fluids are thought to be derived from a magmatic derived fluid source. Changes in composition are thought to be due to a slowly cooling system. Mineralisation appears to have occurred relatively early, with later stage veining and alteration overprinting mineralised structures.

Historical Workings

The area was mined by Silver Lake Resources Limited ("Silver Lake") as two pits between September 2016 and June 2018 for 1,438,901 tonnes @ 2.45 g/t Au for 113,393oz. The current Resource has been depleted by the final mined pit shells.

Drilling Techniques

The majority of drilling at Majestic occurred since 2010 as RC and diamond completed by Integra Mining Limited ("Integra") and then Silver Lake.

5 | Page

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 21:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
04:46pBLACK CAT SYNDICATE : Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted
PU
01/18Black Cat Syndicate Limited - Majestic System Continues to Expand
AQ
01/17BLACK CAT SYNDICATE : Majestic System Continues to Expand
PU
01/17Black Cat Syndicate Limited Announces Drilling Results from Kal East Gold Project
CI
01/14Black Cat Syndicate Limited - 2022 Drilling Recommences with Two Rigs at Kal East
AQ
01/13Black Cat Syndicate Restarts RC Drilling at Western Australia's Kal East Project
MT
01/13Black Cat Syndicate Limited Announces an Update on Activities Within the Kal East Gold ..
CI
2021BLACK CAT SYNDICATE : New Targets and Growth from Discovery Drilling
PU
2021Black Cat Syndicate Limited Announces an Update on RC Drilling at Regional Targets Arou..
CI
2021BLACK CAT SYNDICATE : AGM Chair Address and Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,32 M -1,66 M -1,66 M
Net cash 2021 15,9 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 83,8 M 59,5 M 59,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Black Cat Syndicate Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gareth Solly Managing Director & Director
David Sanders Chief Financial Officer
Paul Ian Chapman Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Brian Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Terence Polglase Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED-0.83%61
NEWMONT CORPORATION1.73%50 411
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION1.12%34 541
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-5.55%21 592
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.42%18 476
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED2.86%14 851