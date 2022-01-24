Black Cat Syndicate : Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted

MAJESTIC RESOURCE - SUPPORTING INFORMATION

Geology and Geological Interpretation

Majestic is located at the southern end of the Kurnalpi Terrane (formerly the Gindalbie Terrane) on the western limb of the Bulong Anticline. Regionally, Majestic sits within a zone of the volcanic and volcaniclastic felsics that form part of the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane greenstone. The area is bounded to the east by the Juglah Monzogranite - an oval-shaped intrusion emplaced into a domed sequence of felsic to intermediate volcaniclastic and volcanic rocks. To the south, the area is cut by a series of dolerite and gabbro dykes running ENE that form part of the Widgiemooltha Supersuite.

Lithology

Locally, the deposits occur within a quartz diorite on the western margin of the Juglah Monzogranite. The quartz diorite is relatively equigranular and contains up to 10% quartz. Numerous mafic clots up to 1cm in diameter punctuate the rock made up of biotite. The quartz diorite has been intruded by porphyritic dykes that, at Majestic, somewhat bound the main zone of mineralisation.

A deep weathering profile of ~30-40m (down to 60m in places) exists across the deposits and displays weak supergene mineralisation above 35m that sits directly below a stripped zone of mineralisation.

Structure

Majestic is dominated by generally north-south, steeply west dipping structures. Within these structures, two plunges have been identified, both within drill core measurements and grade distributions:

Gentle north to gentle south plunge identified within vein intersections containing sulphides, alteration contacts and progressively higher gold grade cut-offs. These features show a visual correlation with domains of strongly elevated gold grades.

These structures are believed to have been the primary control on mineralisation orientation.

Mineralisation

Two styles of mineralisation are observed within the area. An earlier biotite-pyrite wash and a later state bleaching (albite-silica-pyrite). Features of the two styles include:

Biotite-pyrite mineralisation:

o Spatial association with porphyritic dykes;

o Elevated gold generally associated with increase in pyrite content; and

o Increased biotite fractures/brecciation indicate elevated gold.

o Elevated gold and copper associated with increased pyrite content;

o Commonly associated with quartz-sulphide veining with albite alteration halos; and

o Later stage non-mineralisedalbite-silica alteration overprint mineralised veins.

Based on fluid inclusion work, mineralising fluids are thought to be derived from a magmatic derived fluid source. Changes in composition are thought to be due to a slowly cooling system. Mineralisation appears to have occurred relatively early, with later stage veining and alteration overprinting mineralised structures.

Historical Workings

The area was mined by Silver Lake Resources Limited ("Silver Lake") as two pits between September 2016 and June 2018 for 1,438,901 tonnes @ 2.45 g/t Au for 113,393oz. The current Resource has been depleted by the final mined pit shells.