Black Cat Syndicate : Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted

01/24/2022 | 04:46pm EST
25 January 2022
Black Cat Syndicate Limited ("Black Cat" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an update to the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource ("Resource" or "Resources" as applicable), for Majestic, at the Kal East Gold Project ("Kal East").
HIGHLIGHTS
Drilling at the Majestic Mining Centre in the second half of 2021 was focussed on upgrading the underground Resource from Inferred to Indicated ahead of a planned maiden Ore Reserve to be released in the March 2022 quarter. As a result, theUnderground Indicated Resource at Majestic
Mining Centre has increased by 43% to 1.0Mt @ 4.5 g/t Au for 143koz.
Total Resources at the Majestic Mining Centre haveincreased to 7.9Mt @ 2.0 g/t Au for 507koz.
Black Cat's total Resources at Kal East have grown to18.3Mt @ 2.2 g/t Au for 1,272koz.
High grade lodes in the Majestic underground remain open down plunge and will be drilled from underground positions after the commencement of mining.
Works Approval has been granted for the construction of the planned 800ktpa processing facility at Majestic.
Figure 1: Map view of the growing Resources at the Majestic Mining Centre that are now in excess of half a million ounces.
Black Cat's Managing Director, Gareth Solly, said: "Our Resources continue to grow in size and confidence with maiden Ore Reserves expected in the March 2022 quarter. Good progress continues with government approvals. The only outstanding permit required for mine development and mill construction is the tailings storage facility mining proposal, which is also anticipated this quarter.
We expect the planned Majestic underground to be a high-grade, long term producer in the shadow of the mill. After mining has commenced, continued Resource growth is expected from underground drilling."
ZERO TO 1.3 MILLION OUNCES
From listing in January 2018, Black Cat has built Resources from zero to ~1.3 million ounces by a combination of discovery, acquisition and extensional drilling (Figure 2).
Figure 2: Black Cat's Resource growth to 1.3 million ounces in 4 years
MAJESTIC RESOURCE (M25/350) 100%
Majestic is located on a granted mining lease immediately adjacent to Black Cat's approved processing facility location. The area was open pit mined between 2016 and 2018 for 1.4Mt @ 2.45 g/t Au for 113,393oz1. The Majestic and Imperial pits were the main producers with incremental ounces from the Majestic West pit. Mineralisation generally strikes North-South with a combined strike length for Majestic and Imperial of 950m and moderate to steep westerly dip.
Majestic remains open down dip with excellent results announced recently including2:
0.41m @ 108.00 g/t Au from 401.15m (21IMDD006)
0.82m @ 83.50 g/t Au from 391.8m (21IMDD015)
1.01m @ 26.60 g/t Au from 332.3m (21IMDD010)
This Resource update incorporates all drilling to 31 December 2021. Drilling during the second half of 2021 focused on upgrading Inferred Resources to Indicated for inclusion in maiden Ore Reserves.
Majestic Mining Centre
Cut-Off
Category
Tonnes
Grade
Contained Au
'000 tonne
g/t
'000 ounces
Open Pit
0.70 g/t
Indicated
2,405
1.6
121
(<110m below surface)
Inferred
4,088
1.4
182
Sub-total Open Pit
6,493
1.4
302
Underground
2.00 g/t
Indicated
998
4.5
143
(>110m below surface)
Inferred
399
4.8
61
Sub-total Underground
1,397
4.5
204
Total Resource
7,890
2.0
507
Table 1: Majestic Mining Centre Resource by potential mining method* #
* Small discrepancies may occur due to rounding. # For a breakdown of individual Resources please refer to the Resource table at the end of the announcement
1
2
Sourced from Silver Lake Resources Limited quarterly ASX activities reports (September 2016 - June 2018) See ASX announcement 18 January 2022
Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted
Figure 3: Long section showing Majestic and Imperial. Existing open pits (brown) with conceptual underground (grey), current Mineral Resources, and mineralised structure (pink)
Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted
MAJESTIC WORKS APPROVAL
The Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) has granted Black Cat's Application for Works Approval. The proposed works include construction and operations for the following:
a conventional crush - grind - gravity / carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing plant with a nominal throughput of 800,000 tonnes per annum of gold ore;
a process water pond and power station;
a two cell paddock style tailings storage facility (TSF)3 with associated infrastructure; and
construction of a dewatering pipeline from the Majestic pit.
Figure 4: Site plan of Black Cat's approved gold processing facility and associated infrastructure at Majestic
Figure 5: 3D model of Black Cat's approved 800ktpa processing facility
3 DMIRS Mining Proposal for TSF approval pending
Majestic Resource Growth and Works Approval Granted
MAJESTIC RESOURCE - SUPPORTING INFORMATION
Geology and Geological Interpretation
Majestic is located at the southern end of the Kurnalpi Terrane (formerly the Gindalbie Terrane) on the western limb of the Bulong Anticline. Regionally, Majestic sits within a zone of the volcanic and volcaniclastic felsics that form part of the Eastern Goldfields Superterrane greenstone. The area is bounded to the east by the Juglah Monzogranite - an oval-shaped intrusion emplaced into a domed sequence of felsic to intermediate volcaniclastic and volcanic rocks. To the south, the area is cut by a series of dolerite and gabbro dykes running ENE that form part of the Widgiemooltha Supersuite.
Lithology
Locally, the deposits occur within a quartz diorite on the western margin of the Juglah Monzogranite. The quartz diorite is relatively equigranular and contains up to 10% quartz. Numerous mafic clots up to 1cm in diameter punctuate the rock made up of biotite. The quartz diorite has been intruded by porphyritic dykes that, at Majestic, somewhat bound the main zone of mineralisation.
A deep weathering profile of ~30-40m (down to 60m in places) exists across the deposits and displays weak supergene mineralisation above 35m that sits directly below a stripped zone of mineralisation.
Structure
Majestic is dominated by generally north-south, steeply west dipping structures. Within these structures, two plunges have been identified, both within drill core measurements and grade distributions:
Gentle north to gentle south plunge identified within vein intersections containing sulphides, alteration contacts and progressively higher gold grade cut-offs. These features show a visual correlation with domains of strongly elevated gold grades.
A moderate southwest plunge within veins that contain various silicate infill minerals, alteration contacts, lithological contacts, shears, sulphide bearing veins, late faults and areas of moderately elevated gold grades.
These structures are believed to have been the primary control on mineralisation orientation.
Mineralisation
Two styles of mineralisation are observed within the area. An earlier biotite-pyrite wash and a later state bleaching (albite-silica-pyrite). Features of the two styles include:
Biotite-pyritemineralisation: o Spatial association with porphyritic dykes; o Elevated gold generally associated with increase in pyrite content; and o Increased biotite fractures/brecciation indicate elevated gold.
Albite-silica-pyritemineralisation: o Elevated gold and copper associated with increased pyrite content; o Commonly associated with quartz-sulphide veining with albite alteration halos; and o Later stage non-mineralisedalbite-silica alteration overprint mineralised veins.
Based on fluid inclusion work, mineralising fluids are thought to be derived from a magmatic derived fluid source. Changes in composition are thought to be due to a slowly cooling system. Mineralisation appears to have occurred relatively early, with later stage veining and alteration overprinting mineralised structures.
Historical Workings
The area was mined by Silver Lake Resources Limited ("Silver Lake") as two pits between September 2016 and June 2018 for 1,438,901 tonnes @ 2.45 g/t Au for 113,393oz. The current Resource has been depleted by the final mined pit shells.
Drilling Techniques
The majority of drilling at Majestic occurred since 2010 as RC and diamond completed by Integra Mining Limited ("Integra") and then Silver Lake.
