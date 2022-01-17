Black Cat Syndicate : Majestic System Continues to Expand

Drilling activity during January 2022 will focus on the Fingals and Majestic Mining Centres, particularly:
Initial shallow targets immediately around Fingals Fortune including the recent success at Fingals South and East
To the south of Jones Find with the intention of expanding Resources and potential Ore Reserves
Discovery drilling in other areas around the Kal East mining centres
RECENT AND PLANNED ACTIVITIES
Upcoming activities include:
Planned Activities
Jan 22
Feb 22
Mar 22
Apr 22
May 22
Jun 22
Ongoing RC drilling
Updated Resources and Ore Reserves
Tailings storage facility & Works approval
Study & Ore Reserves
Grid power study
"Issued for Construction" drawings for processing facility
Fingals mining approval
Quarterly report
RIU Explorers, Fremantle WA
Half Year Financial Statements
COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT
The information in this announcement that relates to geology, exploration results and planning was compiled by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the AIG and an employee, shareholder and option holder of the Company. Mr. Levy has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Levy consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the original reports, and that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original reports.
Where the Company refers to the Mineral Resources in this report (referencing previous releases made to the ASX), it confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate with that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
