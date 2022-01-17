Black Cat Syndicate : Majestic System Continues to Expand

Infill and Extensional Drilling at Majestic Mining Centre (M25/350) 100%

The Majestic Mining Centre produced ~1.4Mt @ 2.5 g/t Au for 113,000 oz from three open pits between 2016 and 2018. The area contains a stripped profile and most historical drilling is considered too shallow to effectively test for new discoveries. The Majestic Mining Centre consists of multiple lodes/deposits with a current combined Resource of 7.3Mt @ 2.0 g/t Au for 472,000 oz which remain open along strike and at depth. Furthermore, additional mineralised structures have been intersected in numerous locations at <2.0 g/t Au and these areas remain of interest in a high-grade nuggety system (Figure 2).

Start-up operations at Kal East are planned to include an underground mine at Majestic in conjunction with an open pit at Myhree. An extensive drilling campaign at Majestic commenced in May 2021. This drilling was designed to test shallower footwall structures in addition to infill and extend the underground Resource of 1.1Mt

5.2 g/t Au for 184,000 oz and to estimate a maiden underground Ore Reserve. Diamond drilling continued until October 2021.

Previously reported results from this drilling1 included:

2m @ 8.68 g/t Au from 130m (21IMRC029)

8m @ 5.81 g/t Au from 68m (21IMDD002) (pre-collar)

(pre-collar) 1.57m @ 8.93 g/t Au from 287.15m (21IMDD001)

4.31m @ 5.51g/t Au from 354.03m (21IMDD003)

3.53m @ 5.18 g/t Au from 396.69m (21IMDD005)

1.38m @ 6.90 g/t Au from 314.36m and 3.12m @ 5.89 g/t Au from 331.86m (21IMDD008) Encouraging RC holes targeting the sparsely tested upper footwall zone of Majestic include:

2m @ 4.96 g/t Au from 239m and 1m @ 11 g/t Au from 243m (21IMRC034)

1m @ 22.70 g/t Au from 36m (21IMRC038)

4m @ 2.60 g/t Au from 68m (21IMRC046)

All diamond tails have now been returned, with promising results (Figure 1). Infill results include:

0.41m @ 108.00 g/t Au from 401.15m (21IMDD006)

0.98m @ 33.70 g/t Au from 374.6m and 0.82m @ 83.50 g/t Au from 391.8m (21IMDD015)

1.84m @ 5.61 g/t Au from 289.32m (21IMDD018)

0.97m @ 17.79 g/t Au from 348.23m (21IMDD021)

Extensional results include:

0.94m @ 16.07 g/t Au from 328.71m, 1.01m @ 24.60 g/t Au from 332.3m and 1m @ 12.23 g/t Au from 371.53m (21IMDD010)

3m @ 6.89 g/t Au from 278.75m, 0.5m @ 20.30 g/t Au from 299.39m and 0.42m @ 34.70 g/t Au from 333.94m (21IMDD023)

1.08m @ 28.17 g/t Au from 360.51m (21IMDD025)

First pass exploration holes were also drilled north and along strike from Imperial in an area that historically has only been tested by shallow RAB drilling (Figure 3). These holes were spaced at 100m by 100m and confirmed the presence of anomalous gold for at least 500m along strike. These results are encouraging as they confirm that the system remains open and further drilling along strike from Imperial is warranted. First pass results included:

1m @ 6.61 g/t Au from 94m (21IMRC051)

1m @ 3.51 g/t Au from 42m (21IMRC056)

1m @ 3.68 g/t Au from 110m (21IMRC063)

An updated Resource for Majestic underground is currently being estimated which will allow updated mine planning and a maiden Ore Reserve to be completed.