  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Black Cat Syndicate Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BC8   AU000000BC88

BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED

(BC8)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 11:51:17 pm EDT
0.5875 AUD   +6.82%
Black Cat Syndicate : Presentation - Coyote and Paulsen Gold Project Acquisition

04/20/2022 | 11:55pm EDT
Disclaimer, Distribution and Disclosure

Disclaimer and not for US distribution

This presentation includes forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, and other related matters. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. When used in this document, the words such as "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. The Company's current projects in Australia are at an early stage of assessment and all estimates and projections are based on limited, and possibly incomplete data. More work is required before geological and economic aspects can be fully modelled. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in this presentation. Although Black Cat Syndicate Limited. ("Black Cat") believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

This document contains reference to certain targets and plans of Black Cat which may or may not be achieved. The performance of Black Cat may be influenced by a number of factors, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are outside the control of Black Cat and its directors, staff and consultants.

This presentation has been prepared by Black Cat for the purpose of providing an overview of its current prospects and development strategy to recipients. This presentation and its contents are provided to recipients in confidence on the basis that it may not be reproduced or disclosed in whole or in part to any other person, without the written consent of Black Cat.

This presentation is provided on the basis that neither Black Cat nor its respective officers, shareholders, related bodies corporate, partners, affiliates, employees, representatives and advisers, make any representation or warranty (express or implied) as to the accuracy, reliability, relevance or completeness of the material contained in this presentation and nothing contained in the presentation is, or may be relied upon, as a promise, representation or warranty, whether as to the past or the future. Black Cat hereby excludes all warranties that can be excluded by law.

All persons should consider seeking appropriate professional advice in reviewing the presentation and all other information with respect to Black Cat and evaluating the business, financial performance and operations of Black Cat. Neither the provision of the presentation nor any information contained in the presentation or subsequently communicated to any person in connection with the presentation is, or should be taken as, constituting the giving of investment advice to any person.

This presentation has been prepared for publication in Australia and may not be released to US wire services or distributed in the United States. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities described in this presentation have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States except in transactions exempt from, or not subject to, registration under the US Securities Act and applicable US state securities laws.

Competent Person's Statements

The information in this announcement that relates to geology, exploration results, planning, and Mineral Resources was compiled by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the AIG and an employee, shareholder and option holder of the Company. Mr. Levy has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr. Levy consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information in the original reports, and that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original reports.

Where the Company refers to the Mineral Resources in this report (referencing previous releases made to the ASX), it confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in that announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Mineral Resource estimate with that announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

The information in this announcement that relates to exploration results and mineral resources, other than as quoted under the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code, is considered to be an accurate representation of the available data and studies, and was compiled by Mr. Iain Levy, who is a Member of the AIG and an employee, shareholder and option holder of the Company. Mr. Levy consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this announcement regarding historical Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves has been extracted from various Northern Star and Tanami Gold ASX announcements which are available on the company's websites athttps://www.nsrltd.com.auor https://www.tanami.com.au. The Black Cat ASX announcement 19 April 2022 provides all required documentation and reporting information on the above acquisition in relation to historical Exploration Results and Mineral Resources.

Gold Intercepts are based on 1 g/t cut-off with <1m of internal dilution.

Unless otherwise indicated, all dollar amounts referred to in this presentation are expressed in Australian dollars.

3

ASX: BC8 | 21 April 2022

The Company - Simple Structure, Experienced Team

Pro-forma Corporate Information

Shares on Issue (post placement)

Options @ ~$0.33 (av.)Market Capitalisation (@ $0.60)Cash (post placement)Top 20 Holders:

  • Directors

  • Amount Invested by Directors to date

55%

SLRNSTDirectorsInstitutionalOther

ASX: BC8 | 21 April 2022

213.4M

Gareth Solly Managing Director

14.4M $128M

BSc (1st Class Hons.), Dip Business

Board of Directors

Previous roles include senior management roles with Norilsk Nickel, Silver Lake Resources and Saracen Gold Mines and Registered Manager at Daisy Milano Gold Mine for Silver Lake Resources.

~$37M

~50%Paul Chapman Non-Executive Chairman B.Comm, ACA, Grad. Dip. Tax, MAICD, MAusIMM

Previous roles include founding Chairman of Silver Lake Resources, directorships with Reliance Mining, Rex Minerals and Avanco Resources. Currently Chairman of Encounter Resources, Dreadnought Resources and non-executive director of Sunshine Gold.

~11.5%

~$7.4M

Philip Crutchfield Non-Executive Director BComm, LL.B (Hons), LL.M LSEPrevious roles include founding Chairman of financial services company Zip Co Limited. Currently chairman for share trading platform Superhero Holdings Pty Ltd and non-executive director of Encounter Resources, Applyflow Limited and Hamelin Gold.

4%

4%

11%

26%

Les Davis Non-Executive Director MSc (Min. Economics)Previous roles include senior executive roles with WMC, Reliance Mining and Consolidated Minerals, founding Managing Director of Silver Lake Resources and non-executive director of Spectrum Metals. Currently non-executive director of Sunshine Gold.

Tony Polglase Non-Executive Director

BEng (1st Class Hons.), ACSMPrevious roles include Managing Director of Avanco Resources. Currently non-executive director of New World Resources.

4

Transformative Transaction from Explorer to Producer

Acquisition of Coyote & Paulsens to create new, multi-operation, Australian gold producer

Transformational Acquisition

  • 724koz @ 3.8 g/t Au, potential pathway to production

  • Three operations in three of the best gold regions of Australia

  • Two well-kept, strategically located processing facilities

  • Rapid low cost/risk restart potential from existing Resources

Attractive Metrics

  • High-grade ounces @ A$61/oz

  • BC8 current EV/oz only $68 vs peer average of $181

Track Record of Exploration Success

  • For every ounce acquired,1.5 ounces discovered (so far) @ $20/oz

  • Numerous near-mine & regional targets identified

  • Coyote: 493koz @ 5.0 g/t Au; targeting Callie & Groundrush style deposits

  • Paulsens: 231koz @ 2.5 g/t Au; targeting another Paulsens

Five Year Vision - Multi-operation Business & Increased Scale

  • Growth to 3Moz in Resource

  • Three producing operations (up to 2Mtpa)

  • Strong balance sheet

Minimal Reliance on Shareholder Funding

  • Sequential start ups with incremental capital requirements

  • Internal cashflows to drive growth

5

ASX: BC8 | 21 April 2022

Disclaimer

Black Cat Syndicate Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,32 M -1,73 M -1,73 M
Net cash 2021 15,9 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 -29,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 77,6 M 57,8 M 57,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gareth Solly Managing Director & Director
David Sanders Chief Financial Officer
Paul Ian Chapman Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie Brian Davis Independent Non-Executive Director
Anthony Terence Polglase Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK CAT SYNDICATE LIMITED-7.50%58
NEWMONT CORPORATION33.17%65 671
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION31.19%44 459
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED22.11%29 184
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.17.94%22 880
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS5.91%22 814