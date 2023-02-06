Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Black Diamond Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BDI   CA09202D2077

BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED

(BDI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
5.590 CAD   +1.64%
07:01aBlack Diamond Group Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call
GL
01/17Black Diamond Outlines Atlantic Canada Expansion Plans
MT
01/17Black Diamond Brief: Announcing Atlantic Canada Expansion
MT
Black Diamond Group Limited Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

02/06/2023 | 07:01am EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the "Company”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of space rental and workforce accommodation, today announced the timing of its 2022 fourth quarter earnings release and conference call/webcast.

Black Diamond intends to release its 2022 fourth quarter results after markets close on Thursday, March 2, 2023, and hold a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) on Friday, March 3, 2023.

CEO Trevor Haynes and CFO Toby LaBrie will discuss Black Diamond’s financial results for the quarter and then take questions from investors and analysts.

To access the conference call by telephone dial toll free 1-800-319-4610. International callers should use 1-604-638-5340. Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call.  

To access the call via webcast, please log into the webcast link 10 minutes before the start time at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/12470.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available at the Investor Centre section of the Company’s website at www.blackdiamondgroup.com, under Presentations & Events.

About Black Diamond        

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, Schiavi and CL Martin, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS, through its principal brands, Black Diamond Camps and Black Diamond Energy Services, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes and a fleet of liquid and solid containment assets. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

Learn more at www.blackdiamondgroup.com.

Investor and Media Inquiries
Jason Zhang at 403-206-4739 or investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

To sign up for news alerts please go to https://www.blackdiamondgroup.com/investor/subscription/


