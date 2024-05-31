CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Group Limited (“Black Diamond” or the "Company”) (TSX: BDI), a leading provider of space rental and temporary lodging and accommodations, today released its 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report (the “Report”) detailing the Company’s commitment to environmental, social and governance issues, while showcasing the positive results and value delivered through the Company’s collective efforts.



“Our 2024 Corporate Responsibility Report is a strong representation of our values-based culture and commitment to Creating a Better Way,” said Trevor Haynes, Chairman & CEO. “We believe that business is a force for good, a catalyst for change, and that we are stewards of the environments, ecosystems, communities and networks we operate within. This is a responsibility to be taken seriously, and it guides who we are as a Company and how we conduct ourselves as a Team.”

The Report showcases the unique approach the Company takes to ensure meaningful progress is made, while achieving a competitive advantage leading to continued growth and profitability. Highlights of Black Diamond’s sustainability performance within include:

Achievement of Black Diamond’s 2030 40% reduction target in emissions intensity, and commitment to remain on track through improved processes, operations, and efficiencies as business activities increase.

Continued best-in-class safety performance with a Total Recordable Incident Frequency (TRIF) of 0.22 in 2023, a decrease from 0.51 in 2022.

Robust and meaningful Indigenous Relations and Engagement, with Total Revenue by Indigenous partnerships of ~$98.6 million in 2023.

Recognition of Black Diamond’s 2023 Canada-wide United Way Campaign with two nominations – one from the United Way of Calgary Community Impact Awards and the other from the United Way of Alberta Capital Region’s Awards of Distinction.

The Company’s increasingly diverse, high-performing team with a 94% increase in women in leadership roles since 2020.



“We know integrity and trust is key and that keeping a safety-first mindset is critical in everything we do,” said Haynes. “We believe strong governance, environmental stewardship and a diverse, high-performing team is foundational to our success.”

Black Diamond’s approach to sustainability focuses on key strategies and initiatives and is subject to the same rigour and accountability that apply to all facets of Black Diamond.

The Report is guided by The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, or SASB, Standards and Black Diamond is most appropriately situated within the Engineering & Construction Services Industry. The Company also reports additional sustainability metrics given our robust and unique approach to social responsibility and community engagement.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond is a specialty rentals and industrial services Company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). We operate in Canada, the United States, and Australia. MSS through its principal brands, BOXX Modular, Britco, MPA, Schiavi and CL Martin, owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors. WFS, through its principal brand, Black Diamond Lodging & Accommodations, owns a large rental fleet of modular accommodation assets of all types and sizes. Its regional operating terminals rent, sell, service, and provide ancillary products and services including turn-key operated camps to a wide array of customers in the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. The WFS business unit also includes the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, LodgeLink, which operates a digital marketplace for business-to-business crew accommodation, travel, and logistics in North America.

