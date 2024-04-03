Stability through diversification by asset, industry, & geography

Predictable, profitable growth through fleet additions, average rental rate increases, & VAPS

Value creation through compounding Free Cashflows into low maintenance, high return, long-lived assets

1 - Contracted future rental revenue for MSS units on rent is calculated as the total value of rental revenue yet to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations not yet satisfied at the reporting period. Assets on rent is comprised of only assets that are on rent on or before the reporting period. Contracted future rental revenue for WFS contracts in place is calculated as the total value of rental revenue yet to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations not yet satisfied as at the reporting period date. The commencement of contracts in place include both contracts that commenced before the reporting period or in some instances, contracts signed but which will commence in future periods.

2- As at December 31, 2023

3- Return on Assets ROA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures section for more information