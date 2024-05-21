INVESTOR UPDATE
March 2024
1
© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The use of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions identify
forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Management believes the expectations reflected in those forward- looking statements are reasonable but cannot give any assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Black Diamond's operations and financial results are included in Black Diamond's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports on file with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities which can be accessed on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as at the date of this presentation and Black Diamond does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
2
© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved
Introduction
Black Diamond Group rents and sells modular space and
workforce accommodation solutions to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. We serve a broad range of sectors including construction, education, engineering, resources, financial institutions, military, and government.
Ticker
TSX:BDI
Insider Ownership
~26%
Shares Outstanding2
60.2 mm
52 Wk Range
$5.35 - $9.92
Market Cap (03/15/2024)
$536 mm
Enterprise Value1
$720 mm
1
- Enterprise Value is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures section for more information.
2
- Shares outstanding refers to the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the most recent quarter, on a basic basis.
3
© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved
Creating a Better Way
MODULAR SPACE SOLUTIONS - MSS
- Diversified, steady, compounding growth
- Predictable and improving returns
- Strong free cash flow characteristics
- Attractive unit economics
- Long-livedrental assets
- Low maintenance capital
WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS
LODGELINK
- WFS
WFS
MSS
LL
•
Disruptive digital platform
•
Rapidly scaling
• Capitalizing on significant operating
leverage
• Unique solution focused on
essential workforce crew
• Improving utilization & diversification of
travel
projects
• Long-lived rental assets
• Low maintenance capital
4
Black Diamond Investment Attributes
Stability through diversification by asset, industry, & geography
- Consolidated contracted future rental revenue of ~$136 mm as at Dec 31, 2023 (MSS of +$101mm and WFS of ~$35mm)1
- Avg duration of MSS lease portfolio of ~52 months2
- Thousands of customers across diverse industries and geographies
Predictable, profitable growth through fleet additions, average rental rate increases, & VAPS
Value creation through compounding Free Cashflows into low maintenance, high return, long-lived assets
1 - Contracted future rental revenue for MSS units on rent is calculated as the total value of rental revenue yet to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations not yet satisfied at the reporting period. Assets on rent is comprised of only assets that are on rent on or before the reporting period. Contracted future rental revenue for WFS contracts in place is calculated as the total value of rental revenue yet to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations not yet satisfied as at the reporting period date. The commencement of contracts in place include both contracts that commenced before the reporting period or in some instances, contracts signed but which will commence in future periods.
2- As at December 31, 2023
3- Return on Assets ROA is a non-GAAP measure. Refer to non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures section for more information
- MSS rental fleet CAGR of ~16% since 2016
- MSS quarterly rental revenue run rate CAGR of ~22% since 2016
- Quarterly dividend per share re-instated in 2021. Has since been increased three times from $0.0125 in Q4/21 to $0.03 (following the Q4/2023 declaration).
- LodgeLink platform is scaling quickly and tracking in-line with "rule of 40"
- Asset Based Lending facility provides flexible, low-cost debt to fund growth with ~$143 mm of available liquidity
- Over $500 mm of quality assets on the balance sheet (with replacement value > $1B)
- Ability to compound over time with long-lived assets
- Attractive unit economics
5
© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved
EPS & Return on Assets
0.4 0. 0. 0. 0.0 0.0 0. 0.
eturn on ssets
0
0
0
- EPS has continued to grow YoY driven by compounding growth in EBTIDA and rental revenue across the business
- ROA CAGR of ~12% over the last five years
1 - ROA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures section for more information
6
© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved
Unit Economics Example1
Utilization
Lifetime Return on
Annualized Return
Initial Investment
on Initial Investment
85%
525%
17%
75%
475%
15%
65%
425%
13%
Used assets typically
sell at a premium to
NBV
Initial contracts terms
often cover initial
($)
payback
Revenue
Typical asset
Lifetime potential excess rental
Rental
yields payback
revenue
in ~ 5 years
$0
1
10
20
30
Age in Years
Lifetime return on initial investment
525%
Practical Asset
Life
30+ Years
Payback Period
~ 5 Years
Average
Capitalized R&M
5%
Utilization
85%
1- Illustrative example of typical asset life-cycle returns
© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved
Operating Overview 1
Modular Space Solutions (MSS) Fleet
$345 mm NBV 11,339 Units
Workforce Solutions (WFS) Fleet
$146 mm NBV 6,148 Units
Consolidated Rentable Square Feet
+8 mm
419,328 TTM Total LodgeLink room nights sold
~$30.4 mm TTM Profit, up 15% vs 2022
$106.6 mm FY 2023 Adjusted EBITDA 2
~$506.5 mm PP&E Book Value
1.
Source data: Q4 2023 Financial Statements, Management, Discussion and Analysis
8
8
2.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial ratio. Refer to the Non-GAAP & Supplementary
Measures section for more information
© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved
Rental Revenue Diversity - Q4/2023
ustralia
anada
Source data: Q4 2023 Management, Discussion and Analysis
© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved
9
Black Diamond Group - Who We Are
Specialty rentals and industrial services provider organized into two business units
MSS:
Modular Space Solutions
- Diversified rental stream through rental of modular buildings in Canada and U.S.
- Ancillary, Value Added Products & Services (VAPS)
- Custom modular sales (manufactured by third party partners)
ental leet
mm and tili ation
0
00
00
0
0
0
0
00
0
mm
0
0
40
00
0
0
0
0
0
0
mm
.0
onsolidated
ental evenue
.0
.0
.0
.0
.0
.0
.0
.0
.0
ental evenue
ental evenue
WFS:
Workforce Solutions
- Rental of small and large format accommodations in Canada, Australia, U.S. with ancillary services
- Turnkey lodge services
- LodgeLink - digital platform servicing crew travel
ook alue
ook alue
til
til
10
Note: WFS Utilization for historical periods from Q1/21 to Q3/23 have been re-calculated using methodology consistent with the most recent reporting period, Dec. 31, 2023.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Black Diamond Group Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2024 17:48:01 UTC.