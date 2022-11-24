Advanced search
    BDI   CA09202D2077

BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED

(BDI)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:01 2022-11-24 pm EST
4.700 CAD    0.00%
12:54pBlack Diamond : November 2022 Investor Presentation 🡢
11/15Black Diamond Therapeutics Files $500 Million Mixed Shelf
11/08Earnings Flash (BDTX) BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS Reports Q3 Loss $-0.60
Black Diamond : November 2022 Investor Presentation

11/24/2022 | 12:54pm EST
INVESTOR UPDATE

INVESTOR RELATIONS

November 2022

© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved

investor@blackdiamondgroup.com

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. The use of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Management believes the expectations reflected in those forward- looking statements are reasonable but cannot give any assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Black Diamond's operations and financial results are included in Black Diamond's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports on file with the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities which can be accessed on SEDAR. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are made as at the date of this presentation and Black Diamond does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of the forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

2

© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Introduction

Black Diamond Group rents and sells modular space and

workforce accommodation solutions to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. We serve diverse sectors including construction, education, engineering, resources, financial institutions, military, and government.

Ticker

TSX:BDI

Insider Ownership

24%

Shares Outstanding

60.4 mm

52 Wk Range

$3.10 - $5.65

Market Cap (11/04/2022)

$305 mm

Enterprise Value1

$453 mm

1 - Enterprise Value is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures section for more information. Enterprise Value does not include increase of net debt related to the Company's

most recently announced acquisition of an Ontario modular rental company for $54.5 million on November 1, 2022.

3

© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Creating a Better Way

LL

LodgeLink

  • Disruptive digital platform
  • Rapidly scaling
  • Unique solution focused on essential workforce travel

MSS

Modular Space Solutions

  • Diversified, steady growth
  • Predictable and improving returns
  • Strong free cash flow characteristics
  • Long-livedrental assets
  • Low maintenance capital

WFS

Workforce Solutions

  • Significant operating leverage
  • Improving utilization & diversification of projects
  • Long-livedrental assets
  • Low maintenance capital

4

© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Operating Overview

Modular Space Solutions (MSS) Fleet

$272 mm NBV 1

9,192

Units 1

Workforce Solutions (WFS) Fleet

$138 mm NBV 1

6,702

Units 1

Consolidated Rentable Square Feet

~6.8 mm

309,622 TTM Total room nights booked1,2 $27.7 mm TTM Net Income or Profit $79.6 mm TTM Adjusted EBITDA 1,2,3 $424 mm PP&E Book Value 1

1.

Source data: Q3 2022 Financial Statements, Management, Discussion and Analysis

3.Trailing Twelve Months ("TTM") Adjusted Leveraged EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial

5

2.

As at September 30, 2022

measure. Refer to the Non-GAAP & Supplementary Financial Measures5 section for more

information

© Black Diamond Group Ltd. All Rights Reserved

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Black Diamond Group Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 17:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
