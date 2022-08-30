Log in
    BDI   CA09202D2077

BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED

(BDI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:18 2022-08-30 pm EDT
4.110 CAD   -1.67%
Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage On Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI)

08/30/2022 | 03:20pm EDT
Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 30, 2022) - Black Diamond Group Limited (TSX: BDI): Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Black Diamond Group Limited (TSX: BDI). The full report can be accessed by clicking on the following link: https://stonegateinc.com/reports/BDI.TO_Q222.pdf

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • Improving profitability through scale
  • Robust market dynamics in specialty rental
  • Value added products & services

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/135419_figure1_550.jpg

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate Capital Partners
Stonegate Capital Partners is a Dallas-based corporate advisory firm dedicated to serving the specialized needs of small-cap public companies. Since our inception, our mission has been to find innovative, undervalued public companies for our network of leading institutional investors who seek high-quality investment opportunities.

Contacts:

Stonegate Capital Partners
(214) 987-4121
info@stonegateinc.com

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135419


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 293 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2022 17,0 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net Debt 2022 160 M 122 M 122 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 252 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 376
Free-Float 75,8%
Chart BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Black Diamond Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 4,18 CAD
Average target price 7,54 CAD
Spread / Average Target 80,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Trevor Haynes Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Gerald LaBrie VP-Finance & Structures Business Unit
Patrick Melanson Chief Information Officer & EVP-Shared Services
Robert Wagemakers Lead Independent Director
Robert John Herdman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK DIAMOND GROUP LIMITED-5.64%194
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.16%34 528
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.14.03%29 360
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-2.59%29 035
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.27%28 782
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED9.46%24 869