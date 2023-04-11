Black Diamond Therapeutics : April 2023 Corporate Presentation
04/11/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
Pioneering the Development of MasterKey Therapies
April 2023
Important Notice and Disclaimers
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. ("Black Diamond," "we" or "our") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding our ability to advance and expand the MAP drug discovery engine, including through the Launchpad Therapeutics, Inc. spinout, the potential timing and advancement of our clinical trials and preclinical studies, including the timing of clinical data updates for BDTX-1535 and the timing of initiating a phase 1 trial for BDTX-4933, the timing and potential achievement of additional milestones to advance our product candidate pipeline, including development candidate nomination for our FGFR3 program and our undisclosed target program, and our cash runway. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including the results of clinical trials, clinical trial patient enrollment, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, commercialization plans and timelines if approved, the actions of our third party clinical research organizations, suppliers and manufacturers, and the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic will have on our clinical trials, pre-clinical studies, and operations. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our 2021 annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this presentation is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Certain information contained in this presentation relates to, or is based on, studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, the information has not been independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.
Catalyst Rich 2023 Bolstered by Strong Balance Sheet
Anticipated milestones
Strong balance sheet
MAP Platform expansion
BDTX-1535clinical data update in 2H 2023
BDTX-4933phase 1 clinical study initiation 1H 2023
FGFR program progressing toward development candidate nomination
Undisclosed program development candidate nomination anticipated in 2023
$122.8 mm in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of December 31, 2022
Cash runway into 3Q 2024
Identify and validate families of oncogenic mutations
Design MasterKey therapeutics by targeting activated oncogene conformations
Application of MAP Platform for large molecule drug discovery spun-out into Launchpad Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics Overview
Black Diamond's MasterKey Approach Targets Oncogene Mutation Families
Classic/Current Approach:
Targeting single mutations in individual tumor types
Limited addressable patient population
Genetic profiling of cancer patients via Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
Less than 15% patients1 with metastatic cancer eligible for approved precision oncology medicines
Black Diamond MasterKey:
Targeting family of oncogenic mutations
Expanded addressable
patient population
1. Haslam, A., et al. Annals Oncology Vol 32, Issue 7, p926-932; July 2021
