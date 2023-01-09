Advanced search
    BDTX   US09203E1055

BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BDTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
2.060 USD   +1.98%
01/05Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
GL
2022Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Changes to Board of Directors
GL
Black Diamond Therapeutics : January 2023 Corporate Presentation

01/09/2023 | 08:09am EST
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.

Pioneering the Development of MasterKey Therapies

January 2023

Important Notice and Disclaimers

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. ("Black Diamond," "we" or "our") within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding our ability to advance and expand the MAP drug discovery engine, including through the Launchpad Therapeutics, Inc. spinout, the potential timing and advancement of our clinical trials and preclinical studies, including the timing of clinical data updates for BDTX-1535 and the timing of initiating a phase 1 trial for BDTX-4933, the timing and potential achievement of additional milestones to advance our product candidate pipeline, including development candidate nomination for our FGFR3 program and our undisclosed target program, and our cash runway. Any forward-looking statements in this presentation are based on management's current expectations and beliefs of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including the results of clinical trials, clinical trial patient enrollment, changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities, commercialization plans and timelines if approved, the actions of our third party clinical research organizations, suppliers and manufacturers, and the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic will have on our clinical trials, pre-clinical studies, and operations. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our 2021 annual report on Form 10-K, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this presentation is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Certain information contained in this presentation relates to, or is based on, studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third party sources and our own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this presentation, the information has not been independently verified, and we make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of, any information obtained from third party sources. In addition, all of the market data included in this presentation involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of such assumptions. Finally, while we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Overview

Black Diamond's MasterKey Approach Target Oncogene Mutation Families

Classic/Current Approach:

Targeting single mutations in individual tumor types

Limited commercial case

Black Diamond MasterKey:

Targeting family of oncogenic mutations

Genetic profiling of cancer patients via Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Less than 15% patients1 with metastatic cancer eligible for

approved precisionExpanded commercial case oncology medicines

1. Haslam, A., et al. Annals Oncology Vol 32, Issue 7, p926-932; July 2021

Black Diamond Expands the Reach of Precision Medicine Through the Development of MasterKey Therapies

Clinical-stage oncology precision oncology company developing small molecule

MasterKey treatment for patients with genetically defined cancers

BDTX-1535: a brain penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor targeting osimertinib resistance mutations, currently in Phase 1 development

Clinical update in 2H 2023 for GBM and NSCLC driven by EGFR resistance mutations

BDTX-4933: a brain penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting oncogenic

BRAF Class I, II, III and RAS mutations

Phase 1 study planned for 1H 2023

Our proprietary MAP drug discovery engine enables:

  • Design of MasterKey therapeutics by characterizing novel oncogenic mutations
  • Expanding addressable patient population and commercial case for MasterKey precision therapeutics

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 13:08:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -93,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,81x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 74,9 M 74,9 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 86
Free-Float 96,2%
