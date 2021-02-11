Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.    BDTX

BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BDTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series

02/11/2021 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 11:50 AM ET. Dr. Epstein’s presentation will be featured in the session entitled “Company Spotlights: Novel Approaches to Advance Protein Technologies.”

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company’s website, www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available and archived on the site for three weeks.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics
Black Diamond Therapeutics is a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Black Diamond targets undrugged mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers. Black Diamond is built upon a deep understanding of cancer genetics, protein structure and function, and medicinal chemistry. The Company’s proprietary technology platform, Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology (MAP) platform, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing data to identify oncogenic mutations that promote cancer across tumor types, group these mutations into families, and develop a single small molecule therapy in a tumor-agnostic manner that targets a specific family of mutations. Black Diamond was founded by David M. Epstein, Ph.D. and Elizabeth Buck, Ph.D., and, beginning in 2017, together with Versant Ventures, began building the MAP platform and chemistry discovery engine. For more information, please visit www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com.

Contacts:

For Investors:
Natalie Wildenradt
investors@bdtx.com

For Media:
Kathy Vincent
(310) 403-8951
media@bdtx.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10:15aBlack Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series
GL
10:15aBLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series
AQ
02/01BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS : Registers for Potential Offering of $150 Million of..
MT
02/01BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (f..
AQ
01/21PRESS RELEASE : BB BIOTECH AG: Vaccines leading -2-
DJ
01/20BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fi..
AQ
01/20Black Diamond Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Oncology Clinical Develop..
GL
01/07BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS : Wedbush Starts Black Diamond Therapeutics at Outper..
MT
01/05Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the J.P. Morgan 39th Annual Healthca..
GL
2020Berenberg Starts Black Diamond Therapeutics at Buy With $58 Price Target
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -67,0 M - -
Net cash 2020 314 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 019 M 1 019 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 96,8%
Chart BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,00 $
Last Close Price 28,21 $
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 77,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 52,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David M. Epstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas Leggett Chief Financial Officer
Robert Alexander Ingram Chairman
Christopher D. Roberts Chief Scientific Officer
Rachel W. Humphrey Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.-11.98%1 019
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.15.50%84 350
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.37.32%69 643
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-10.07%55 234
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS1.68%51 158
BEIGENE, LTD.45.94%34 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ