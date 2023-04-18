Advanced search
    BDTX   US09203E1055

BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(BDTX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-17 pm EDT
1.490 USD    0.00%
Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2023 Targeted Oncology Days
GL
08:01aBlack Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2023 Targeted Oncology Days
AQ
Black Diamond Therapeutics Presents Trial in Progress Poster for BDTX-1535 and Preclinical Data on BDTX-1535 and BDTX-4933 at the 2023 American Association of Cancer Research Annual Meeting
GL
Black Diamond Therapeutics to Present at the Stifel 2023 Targeted Oncology Days

04/18/2023 | 08:03am EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BDTX), a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company developing MasterKey therapies designed to overcome limitations of existing therapies by targeting families of oncogenic driver mutations in patients with genetically defined cancers, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, David M. Epstein, Ph.D., will present an overview of the Company’s MasterKey programs, including BDTX-1535 and BDTX-4933, at the Stifel 2023 Targeted Oncology Days on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. ET, being held virtually.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed by visiting the investors relations section of the Company’s website at: www.blackdiamondtherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available and archived for 90 days following the event.

About Black Diamond

Black Diamond Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company focused on the development of MasterKey therapies that target families of oncogenic mutations in clinically validated targets. Black Diamond leverages a deep understanding of cancer genetics and onco-protein structure and function, to discover and develop innovative MasterKey therapies. The Company’s MasterKey therapies are designed to overcome resistance, minimize on-target, wild-type mediated toxicities, and be brain penetrant to address significant unmet medical needs of patients with genetically defined cancers. The Company is advancing a robust pipeline with lead clinical-stage program BDTX-1535, targeting MasterKey mutations in both EGFR mutant-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and in glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), and BDTX-4933, a program targeting RAF MasterKey mutations in solid tumors, as well as discovery-stage research programs. The Company’s proprietary Mutation-Allostery-Pharmacology, or MAP drug discovery engine, is designed to allow Black Diamond to analyze population-level genetic sequencing tumor data and validate MasterKey mutations.

Contact:
Julie Seidel, Stern Investor Relations
(212) 362-1200
investors@bdtx.com
media@bdtx.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -94,8 M - -
Net cash 2023 38,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,70x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 54,4 M 54,4 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 65
Free-Float 95,9%
Managers and Directors
David M. Epstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Fang Ni Chief Financial & Business Officer
Mark A. Velleca Chairman
Elizabeth Buck CSO, EVP-Discovery & Translational Sciences
Sergey Yurasov Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK DIAMOND THERAPEUTICS, INC.-17.22%54
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.62%87 487
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED15.49%84 422
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.70%36 440
BIONTECH SE-16.96%30 064
GENMAB A/S-1.22%27 753
