Black Dragon Resources Companies Upgraded to "Current Status"

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2021) - Black Dragon Resources Companies Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) pleased to announce the recent upgrade to OTC Pink "Current Status".

The management posted all the files on OTC Markets. The company's attorney reviewed and posted an opinion letter: "Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information". And as the result, OTC Markets upgraded the company to the OTCPK "Current Status".

"We are extremely excited to have completed and filed all the mandatory Disclosure statements and Financials on the OTC Markets. The upgrade to "Pink Current Status" allows the company to continue trading and operating without the "fear of being de-listed" according to recent SEC September 2021 deadline for companies who are behind in their filings. Now management can concentrate on introducing and launching its business and focus on new acquisitions and developments". Stated CEO, Edward Vakser.

The management team combined with attorney's, CPA's, consultants, and financial analysts are known as the "Turn-around Team". The "Team" was successful with several "Micro-Cap" companies and were able to successfully file and upgrade them to a "Current Status", fully trading with liquidity and volume. Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc. (BDGR) stands as a stellar example that was able to break all the time records in terms of being "resurrected" and become a "Current Filer". The "Team" was able to successfully execute and update Past and Delinquent filings, therefore meeting the SEC deadline for getting back to trading. (BDGR) was at NO BID, and NO volume at PPS $ .0001, and in less than 30 days grew in value and trading volume to uptick well over 30% from last trading on 3/10/21 to $ .002 PPS and a healthy daily volume.

The management plans to announce and introduce its vision for the future of the company accompanied by comprehensive business plan and marketing initiatives. In order to facilitate the market development and business launch, the company has hired several groups to facilitate and develop websites, social media presence and programs, as well as sales and marketing programs.

Black Dragon Resources Company Inc. (BDGR)

Contact: Edward Vakser ev24903@gmail.com 214-418-6940

