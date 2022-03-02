Black Dragon Gold : Chief Executive Officer Appointment & Board Restructure

Black Dragon Gold is the 100% owner of the Salave Gold Project, usesituat d in the Asturias province of Northern Spain.

HIGHLIGHTS

Gabriel Chiappini appointed as Chief Executive Officer to drive parallel streams for Black Dragon Gold:

Strategic focus to continue permitting the world class Salave Gold Project; and

reviewing new ventures opportunities in precious & base metals, with a focus in Australia

Paul Cronin appointed Non-Executive Chairman

Black Dragon Gold Corp. (ASX:BDG) ('Black Dragon' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Gabriel Chiappini as Chief Executive Officer.

Gabriel has had a number of leadership roles within mining companies and has extensive capital markets' experience over a number of years including being an advisor to Cygnet Capital, Executive Chairman and having managed and assisted a number of transactions including Black Rock Mining Ltd (ASX:BKT), Invictus Energy Ltd (ASX:IVZ) and Ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR). Please refer Appendix A for more information and a summary of the material terms of Gabriel's appointment.

Gabriel joined the Company in 2019 as a consulting Company Secretary and in June 2020 was appointed Chief Financial Officer and brings a wealth of corporate experience to Black Dragon.

His appointment is one of several board and management changes including Paul Cronin moving from Executive Director to Non-Executive Chairman and Jo Battershill moving from Non-Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Director.

Incoming CEO, Gabriel Chiappini said:

"Black Dragon's strategic focus and most accretive milestone is to progress the permitting of the Salave Gold Project. As part of this focus, we will continue our dialogue and co-operation with the Government of the Principality of Asturias, and the Spanish Government. We will also advance and continue developing the project via a pre-feasibility study to be undertaken following the finalisation of the Environmental Impact Assessment approvals by the Government in the Principality of Asturias in Spain.

This work will be conducted in tandem with reviewing new opportunities in the precious and base metals' segments with a bias towards an Australian project.

I look forward to working with the Board, the management team and key stakeholders as Black Dragon progresses the development of its world class Salave Gold Project and undertakes new resource opportunities."

