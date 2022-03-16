Black Dragon Gold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BDG

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B
Not Applicable
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted
Issue details
Number of +securities
5,000,000
Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
part of CEO remuneration and incentive structure - refer 3 March 2022 ASX release
Purpose of the issue
Other
Additional Details
part of CEO remuneration and incentive structure - refer 3 March 2022 ASX release
