    BDG   AU0000019465

BLACK DRAGON GOLD CORP.

(BDG)
Black Dragon Gold : Notification regarding unquoted securities - BDG

03/16/2022 | 01:28am EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

BLACK DRAGON GOLD CORP.

Date of this announcement

Wednesday March 16, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Performance Rights

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

5,000,000 14/03/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

BLACK DRAGON GOLD CORP.

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

625522250

1.3

ASX issuer code

BDG

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

16/3/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of Performance Rights to CEO per 3 March 2022 announcement

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

14/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20220303/pdf/456n4xyqdjcs6p.pdf

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Performance hurdles relate VWAP share price targets of 10 cents, 15 cents & 20 cents share price milestones

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Not Applicable

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities

5,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

part of CEO remuneration and incentive structure - refer 3 March 2022 ASX release

Purpose of the issue

Other

Additional Details

part of CEO remuneration and incentive structure - refer 3 March 2022 ASX release

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,18 M -0,93 M -0,93 M
Net cash 2020 2,10 M 1,64 M 1,64 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,5 M 9,74 M 9,74 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float -
Chart BLACK DRAGON GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Black Dragon Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gabriel Mario Chiappini Chief Executive Officer
Paul David Cronin Non-Executive Chairman
Alberto Lavandeira Independent Non-Executive Director
Jonathan Lesland Battershill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK DRAGON GOLD CORP.13.33%10
NEWMONT CORPORATION18.30%58 443
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION26.03%42 264
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED12.36%27 030
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.10.54%21 199
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED5.51%17 080