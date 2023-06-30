Nearly seven generations have relied on us for almost 140 years, both in good times and challenging ones. We're the backbone of hundreds of small towns and growing cities, providing the energy to support families and businesses across our eight-state footprint. Building on this legacy of service, we remain focused on meeting the energy needs of our more than 1.33 million customers, while being mindful of our business' broader economic, social and environmental impacts.

Now more than ever, our ability to remain resilient, reliable and ready drives us to meet the needs of our customers today and in the future. These three words are emblematic of the unwavering commitment our 3,000 Black Hills Energy team members have to provide the safe, reliable, and cost-effective electricity and natural gas our customers depend on, and to do so in a sustainable way.

And so, it's a privilege to share our 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, which details our environmental, social and governance achievements and progress. In addition, it provides transparency and insight into how we are evolving our business today to provide a cleaner energy future.

We are resilient and reliable

The reliability and resiliency of our infrastructure are more critical than ever, with growing customer demand, the ongoing clean energy transition and an increasingly global energy market. Resiliency and reliability go hand-in-hand with safety, especially in the cold weather climates our company serves, and our priority is keeping our customers comfortable and safe. We are proud to provide industry-leading electric reliability to our customers, and we will continue to focus on a diversified energy mix to maintain resiliency through extreme weather events.

We are ready

Black Hills Energy is ready to create a better tomorrow. We have set challenging yet realistic goals for delivering cleaner energy. We've reduced our electric utilities' greenhouse gas emissions intensity by one-third since 2005 and have a clear path to achieve