For over 140 years, we've had the privilege of serving rural towns and growing cities across our service territory. We've championed these communities and evolved our organization by never losing sight of our responsibility to provide safe, reliable and cost- effective energy.

Today, we proudly serve 1.34 million customers in eight states, remaining mindful of our broader environmental, economic and social impacts on all our stakeholders. Our mission of improving life with energy means we must be ready to make tomorrow even better than today. We strongly believe that multiple energy sources, working together, will provide the solutions for a cleaner and resilient energy future.

We're proud that we've reduced our electric utilities' greenhouse gas emissions intensity by nearly one-third since 2005 and we're well on our way to achieving our reduction goals of 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040. Additionally, we've reduced reported natural gas distribution system emissions by 27% since 2022. We accomplished this by replacing unprotected steel pipelines, reducing transfer station leaks and realizing data integrity improvements - making considerable progress towards our 2035 net zero target.

Our winning aspiration is to be the trusted energy partner across our growing footprint. Our commitment to our customers fuels this aspiration. In 2023, our economic impact totaled nearly $1.35 billion, with $6.1 million in community support. That included $1.6 million in support of hometown charities, contributions and sponsorships to nonprofits, United Way, energy assistance, in-kind donations, scholarships and investments in the planting of trees throughout our communities.