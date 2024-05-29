Investor Meetings
June 2024
Forward-looking Statements
COMPANY
INFORMATION
Black Hills Corporation
P.O. Box 1400
Rapid City, SD 57709-1400 NYSE Ticker: BKHwww.blackhillscorp.com
Company Contacts
Kimberly Nooney
Senior Vice President and CFO 605-721-2370
kim.nooney@blackhillscorp.com
Jerome E. Nichols
Director of Investor Relations 605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We make these forward- looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitations, our long-term growth target. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time, and the following:
- The accuracy of our assumptions on which our long-term growth target is based;
- Our ability to obtain adequate cost recovery for our utility operations through regulatory proceedings and favorable rulings on periodic applications to recover costs for capital additions, plant retirements and decommissioning, fuel, transmission, purchased power and other operating costs, and the timing in which new rates would go into effect;
- Our ability to complete our capital program in a cost-effective and timely manner;
- Our ability to execute on our strategy;
- Our ability to successfully execute our financing plans;
- The effects of changing interest rates;
- Our ability to achieve our greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction goals;
- Board of Directors' approval of any future quarterly dividends;
- The impact of future governmental regulation;
- Our ability to overcome the impacts of supply chain disruptions on availability and cost of materials;
- The effects of inflation and volatile energy prices; and
- Other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the SEC.
New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Black Hills Corp. Overview
Black Hills Corp. Overview
Integrated Pure-Play Utility with Strategic Diversity
Electric Utilities
Transmission, distribution and generation
Gas Utilities
Transmission, distribution, sourcing and storage
Note: information from 2023 Form 10-K Annual Report
* Generation total includes 49.9 percent ownership in Colorado IPP owned by a third party, representing approximately 100 megawatts
8 stable and growing states
1.34 million utility customers
1.4 gigawatts* generation
9,000 miles electric lines
47,000 miles natural gas lines
$9.6 billion assets $5.6 billion rate base
Strong Long-term Growth Outlook
Strong Long-term Growth Outlook
$4.3billion
4% to 6%
55% to 65%
Capital Investment 2024-2028
Dividend payout target
+ Capital-light opportunities
Long-term EPS growth target *
• Long-term growth rate
in line with EPS **
- Integrated pure-play utility profile
- Diversified mix of electric and gas businesses
- Stable and growing service territories
- Average annual compound growth rate off 2023 base of $3.75 per share
- Future dividends subject to board approval
- Constructive regulatory jurisdictions
- Solid financial position and liquidity
- Robust capital plan with timely recovery
Low-risk Utility Investment
Low-risk Utility Investment
Regulated and Integrated
Diverse and Balanced
Utility Businesses
Business Mix
WY
NE
8%
14%
SD
99%
6%
58% Gas
19%
IA
Assets owned by or
KS
42% Electric
contracted to our
5%
Utility Rate Base*
regulated utilities*
WY
10%
AR
14%
CO
CO
13%
11%
* As of Dec. 31, 2023
Clean Energy Profile
92%
Natural Gas and
Renewables
Total Revenue
(Full Year 2023)
Growing and Stable Jurisdictions
Growing and Stable Jurisdictions
Total 5-year Population and Customer Growth
Year-end2018-2023 in total (not annualized), ranked by BKH growth (State and U.S. Average: Year-end2018 -2023)*
Better than Average Employment
in Black Hills' States**
(March 2024)
Colorado
Arkansas
3.4%
2.5%
10.1%
8.3%
4%
Rate
3%
South Dakota
Kansas
0.3%
5.4%
5.1%
4.0%
Unemployment
2%
Wyoming
1.7%
3.7%
Nebraska
3.6%
1.7%
1%
Iowa
1.1%
3.0%
Total BKH States
U.S. Average
2.2%
1.9%
5.8%
Customer count growth rate 3x U.S. average population growth rate
0%
Black Hills Customer Count Growth Total Population Growth*
Note: Total growth rate based on year-end 2018 to year-end 2023 total population and customer counts for Black Hills' utilities
- U.S. and state population data from Bureau of Economic Analysis (bea.gov)
- Unemployment information from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (bls.gov)
Investing for Customer Needs Drives Growth
Investing for Customer Needs Drives Growth
$4.3 billion Capital Investment Forecast 2024-2028*
(millions)
$1,400
$1,200
$1,000
$800
$600 $400 $200
$0
Anticipating incremental opportunities
2023A
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
Capital Investment
Depreciation
- Customer growth
- Safety and system integrity projects
- Replacement and modernization programs
- Electric generation and transmission
- Natural gas pipelines and storage
- Renewable natural gas
* Forecasted capital is subject to changes in timing and costs of projects and other factors
Rate Review Progress
Rate Review Progress
- Implemented new rates for Colorado Gas and Wyoming Gas in February
- Advanced Arkansas Gas rate review
- Filed rate review for Iowa Gas; interim rates in effect
- Preparing to file rate review for Colorado Electric in June
Annual
Revenue
Debt /
New Rates
Jurisdiction
Filing Date
Increase
ROE
Equity
Effective
Comments / Status
Wyoming Gas
Q2 2023
$13.9 million
9.9%
49% / 51%
Feb. 1, 2024
Settlement approved providing new rates
Docket 30026-78-GR-23
and renewal of Wyoming Integrity Rider
Colorado Gas
Q2 2023
$20.2 million
9.3%
49% / 51%
Feb. 13, 2024
Settlement approved for new rates
Docket 23AL-0231G
Arkansas Gas
Q4 2023
$44.1 million*
10.5%*
52% / 48%*
Q4 2024
Requesting new rates by Q4 2024
Docket 23-074-U
Iowa Gas
May 1, 2024
$20.7 million*
10.5%*
49% / 51% *
Q1 2025
Interim rates within 10 days of filing
Docket RPU-2024-0001
Colorado Electric
June 2024
tbd
tbd
tbd
tbd
Last rate review in 2016
- Rate review completed and new rates in effect
* As requested in filing; excludes ongoing rider recovery requested to be included in base rates
Wildfire Risk Mitigation
Wildfire Risk Mitigation
- Wildfire risk mitigation has been a top priority for decades; embedded within safety culture and reliability goals
- Publishing comprehensive Wildfire Mitigation Plan in Q2 2024
- Preparing to partner and communicate with our communities, local agencies, regulators and other key stakeholders to implement a Public Safety Power Shutoff program
Asset Integrity Operational
Programs Programs Response
- Vegetation management
- Transmission line inspection and Distribution management (5-year cycle)
- Pole inspections
- 25% undergrounded lines
- Enhanced risk assessment, forecasting and proactive field work management
Pictured: "Needles" rock formations in Black Hills of Western South Dakota
BKH | Investor Meetings | June 2024 | 9
Black Hills' Electric Utility Service Territory
Colorado
- Pueblo area along plains near Front Range of Rocky Mountains
- Limited transmission lines in relatively open and lower-risk areas
South Dakota
- Rapid City and communities in mix of forested and non-forested areas
- Transmission across mix of plains with some forested areas
Wyoming
SOUTH DAKOTA
MONTANA
WYOMING
NEBRASKA
COLORADO
- Service territory and transmission across lightly populated areas
- Proven system performance through sustained wind and wind events; strong natural wind resource for renewable development
Black Hills' Electric Service Territory
Black Hills' Electric Transmission
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence Topography Mapping based on information from Esri, HERE, Garmin, FAO, NOAA, USGS, Bureau of Land Management, EPA, NPS
Black Hills' Electric Utility Service Territory
