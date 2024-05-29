This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We make these forward- looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this presentation that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. This includes, without limitations, our long-term growth target. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time, and the following:

The accuracy of our assumptions on which our long-term growth target is based;

long-term growth target is based; Our ability to obtain adequate cost recovery for our utility operations through regulatory proceedings and favorable rulings on periodic applications to recover costs for capital additions, plant retirements and decommissioning, fuel, transmission, purchased power and other operating costs, and the timing in which new rates would go into effect ;

Our ability to complete our capital program in a cost-effective and timely manner;

cost-effective and timely manner; Our ability to execute on our strategy;

Our ability to successfully execute our financing plans;

The effects of changing interest rates;

Our ability to achieve our greenhouse gas emissions intensity reduction goals;

Board of Directors' approval of any future quarterly dividends;

The impact of future governmental regulation;

Our ability to overcome the impacts of supply chain disruptions on availability and cost of materials;

The effects of inflation and volatile energy prices; and

Other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the SEC.

New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

BKH | Investor Meetings | June 2024 | 2