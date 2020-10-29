Black Hills Corp. to Present at Virtual 2020 EEI Financial Conference

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that members of its leadership team will be participating in the Virtual 2020 Edison Electric Institute 55th Financial Conference on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. The company also announced that it will release new greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction goals for its utility operations and publish its updated Corporate Sustainability Report on Nov. 5.



During the EEI conference, President and CEO Linn Evans and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rich Kinzley will present to investors and financial analysts on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. EST.

Links to the formal company presentation and accompanying slides will be available on the company’s website at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” section. A replay will be made available at the same location following the conclusion of the presentation.

Black Hills Corp. will release its GHG emission reduction goals for its electric and gas utilities pre-market on Thursday, Nov. 5. These ambitious and forward-looking goals will support the company’s sustainability strategy in creating a cleaner energy future. They also reflect the company’s commitment to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures.

The company recently published its first ESG reports using the EEI and American Gas Association jointly developed qualitative and quantitative reporting templates. These reports can be found at www.blackhillscorp.com under Investor Relations and then Sustainability.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

