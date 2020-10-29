Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Hills Corporation    BKH

BLACK HILLS CORPORATION

(BKH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Hills Corp. to Present at Virtual 2020 EEI Financial Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 06:44pm EDT

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that members of its leadership team will be participating in the Virtual 2020 Edison Electric Institute 55th Financial Conference on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10. The company also announced that it will release new greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction goals for its utility operations and publish its updated Corporate Sustainability Report on Nov. 5.

During the EEI conference, President and CEO Linn Evans and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Rich Kinzley will present to investors and financial analysts on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. EST.

Links to the formal company presentation and accompanying slides will be available on the company’s website at www.blackhillscorp.com under the “Investor Relations” section. A replay will be made available at the same location following the conclusion of the presentation.

Black Hills Corp. will release its GHG emission reduction goals for its electric and gas utilities pre-market on Thursday, Nov. 5. These ambitious and forward-looking goals will support the company’s sustainability strategy in creating a cleaner energy future. They also reflect the company’s commitment to advance its environmental, social and governance (ESG) disclosures.

The company recently published its first ESG reports using the EEI and American Gas Association jointly developed qualitative and quantitative reporting templates. These reports can be found at www.blackhillscorp.com under Investor Relations and then Sustainability.

Black Hills Corporation
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.28 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969

Primary Logo

© GlobeNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACK HILLS CORPORATION
06:55pBLACK HILLS : to Present at Virtual 2020 EEI Financial Conference
PU
06:44pBlack Hills Corp. to Present at Virtual 2020 EEI Financial Conference
GL
10/28BLACK HILLS : Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase
AQ
10/27Black Hills Corp. Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase
GL
10/16BLACK HILLS : Receives FERC Approval for Wygen I Power Purchase Agreement
AQ
10/15Black Hills Corp. Receives FERC Approval for Wygen I Power Purchase Agreement
GL
10/07BLACK HILLS : Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call
AQ
10/06Black Hills Corp. Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conferenc..
GL
09/21BLACK HILLS : Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
AQ
09/18BLACK HILLS CORP /SD/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 892 M - -
Net income 2020 220 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 595 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 3,71%
Capitalization 3 662 M 3 662 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,84x
EV / Sales 2021 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 944
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BLACK HILLS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Black Hills Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK HILLS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 70,00 $
Last Close Price 58,37 $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Linden R. Evans President, CEO, COO & Director
Steven Richard Mills Chairman
Richard W. Kinzley CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Scott A. Buchholz Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
John B. Vering Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK HILLS CORPORATION-25.68%3 662
NATIONAL GRID PLC-2.55%42 055
SEMPRA ENERGY-16.75%36 476
ENGIE-27.40%29 661
E.ON SE-5.92%27 465
RWE AG17.04%25 448
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group