Electric Company ESG/Sustainability Quantitative Information
Parent Company:
Black Hills Corporation
Operating Company(s):
Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC (d/b/a Black Hills Energy),
Black Hills Power, Inc. (d/b/a Black Hills Energy),
Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company (d/b/a Black Hills
Energy),
Black Hills Colorado IPP, LLC,
Black Hills Colorado Wind, LLC,
Black Hills Electric Generation, LLC,
Business Type(s):
Black Hills Wyoming, LLC
Vertically Integrated
State(s) of Operation:
Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming
State(s) with RPS Programs:
Colorado
Regulatory Environment:
Regulated and Non-Regulated
Report Date:
24-Jun-2024
Baseline
Last Year
Current Year
Ref. No.
2005
2022
2023
Comments, Links, Additional Information, and Notes
Portfolio
1
Owned Nameplate Generation Capacity at end of year (MW)
Through the implementation of a emission inventory software and subsequent data improvements, the following updates were made to
1.1
Coal
363
395
395
1.2
Natural Gas
121
660
660
generation and greenhouse gas emissions from the 2022 disclosure: addition of the Ontario Cogeneration gas facility in 2005, utilizing historic
Natural Gas / Oil
100
100
100
EIA-923 monthly heat input and generation data rather than annual averages, modified accounting on negative generation and purchased
power, and the addition of the City of Spearfish hydro PPA, and categorizing fuel specific power purchase agreements under Section 2.
1.3
Nuclear
0
0
0
1.4
Petroleum
40
38
38
1.5
Total Renewable Energy Resources
0
289
202
1.5.1
Biomass/Biogas
0
0
0
1.5.2
Geothermal
0
0
0
1.5.3
Hydroelectric
0
0
0
1.5.4
Solar
0
0
0
1.5.5
Wind
0
289
202
1.6
Other
0
0
0
2
Net Generation for the data year (MWh)
2.1
Coal
2,563,767
2,827,578
2,699,155
2.2
Natural Gas
83,649
1,452,289
2,018,974
Net generation and emissions adjusted by % equity of jointly owned sources. Includes 49.9% third party ownership of Black Hills Colorado IPP
2.3
Nuclear
0
0
0
reported as noncontrolling interest.
2.4
Petroleum
4,731
-335
-1,208
2.5
Total Renewable Energy Resources
0
1,323,746
1,080,709
2.5.1
Biomass/Biogas
0
0
0
2.5.2
Geothermal
0
0
0
2.5.3
Hydroelectric
17,205
20,067
21,448
2.5.4
Solar
0
0
86,284
2.5.5
Wind
0
1,303,679
972,977
"Other" includes market purchased power and non fuel specific power purchase agreements. Purchased power data excludes intercompany
2.6
Other
3,810,002
1,765,702
1,507,517
purchases between Black Hills Corporation's regulated and nonregulated operating companies, to avoid double counting MWh and emissions.
3
Capital Expenditures and Energy Efficiency (EE)
3.1
Total Annual Capital Expenditures (nominal dollars)
Not available
$ 598M
$ 590M
3.2
Incremental Annual Electricity Savings from EE Measures (MWh)
Not available
16,776
19,841
3.3
Incremental Annual Investment in Electric EE Programs (nominal dollars)
Not available
$
6,699,744
$
7,569,557
4
Retail Electric Customer Count (at end of year)
4.1
Commercial
25,745
31,428
31,480
4.2
Industrial
142
82
84
4.3
Residential
165,483
188,921
190,776
Emissions
5
GHG Emissions: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e)
5.1
Owned Generation (1) (2) (3)
5.1.1
Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
5.1.1.1
Total Owned Generation CO2 Emissions (MT)
3,264,707
3,876,841
4,071,461
5.1.1.2
Total Owned Generation CO2 Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh)
1.23
0.78
0.78
5.1.2
Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e)
5.1.2.1
Total Owned Generation CO2e Emissions (MT)
3,290,634
3,902,562
4,096,890
5.1.2.2
Total Owned Generation CO2e Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh)
1.24
0.79
0.78
5.2
Purchased Power (4)
5.2.1
Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
5.2.1.1
Total Purchased Generation CO2 Emissions (MT)
3,137,519
1,073,115
903,728
5.2.1.2
Total Purchased Generation CO2 Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh)
0.82
0.45
0.44
5.2.2
Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e)
5.2.2.1
Total Purchased Generation CO2e Emissions (MT)
3,153,475
1,080,457
909,809
5.2.2.2
Total Purchased Generation CO2e Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh)
0.82
0.45
0.44
5.3
Owned Generation + Purchased Power
5.3.1
Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
5.3.1.1
Total Owned + Purchased Generation CO2 Emissions (MT)
6,402,226
4,949,956
4,975,189
5.3.1.2
Total Owned + Purchased Generation CO2 Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh)
0.99
0.67
0.68
5.3.2
Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e)
5.3.2.1
Total Owned + Purchased Generation CO2e Emissions (MT)
6,444,110
4,983,020
5,006,699
Customers calculating Scope 2 emissions should use the residual intensity published in EEI's "Electric Company Carbon Emissions and
5.3.2.2
Total Owned + Purchased Generation CO2e Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh)
0.99
0.68
0.69
Electricity Mix Reporting Database".
5.4
Non-Generation CO2e Emissions of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) (5)
5.4.1
Total CO2e emissions of SF6 (MT)
Not applicable
3,541
3,398
5.4.2
Leak rate of CO2e emissions of SF6 (MT/Net MWh)
Not applicable
0.000714
0.000649
SF6 emissions estimated for operating companies that do not trip the EPA reporting threshold.
6
Nitrogen Oxide (NOx), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2), Mercury (Hg)
6.1
Generation basis for calculation (6)
Total
6.2
Nitrogen Oxide (NOx)
6.2.1
Total NOx Emissions (MT)
5,045
1,869
1,880
6.2.2
Total NOx Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh)
0.001902
0.000377
0.000359
6.3
Sulfur Dioxide (SO2)
6.3.1
Total SO2 Emissions (MT)
8,017
1,253
1,147
6.3.2
Total SO2 Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh)
0.003022
0.000253
0.000219
6.4
Mercury (Hg)
Current (2022 and 2023) Hg emissions include only units that use performance-based measurement and are applicable to the EPA Mercury and
6.4.1
Total Hg Emissions (kg)
90.44
17.0
8.1
6.4.2
Total Hg Emissions Intensity (kg/Net MWh)
0.000034
0.000003
0.000002
Air Toxics Standard (MATS).
Resources
7
Human Resources
7.1
Total Number of Employees
843
2,982
2,874
7.2
Percentage of Women in Total Workforce
27%
25%
24%
7.3
Percentage of Minorities in Total Workforce
9%
14%
15%
7.4
Total Number on Board of Directors/Trustees
10
10
10
7.5
Percentage of Women on Board of Directors/Trustees
10%
30%
30%
7.6
Percentage of Minorities on Board of Directors/Trustees
10%
10%
10%
7.7
Employee Safety Metrics
7.7.1
Recordable Incident Rate
3.99
1.39
1.51
7.7.2
Lost-time Case Rate
0.39
0.46
0.38
7.7.3
Days Away, Restricted, and Transfer (DART) Rate
1.93
0.82
0.65
7.7.4
Work-related Fatalities
-
0
0
8
Fresh Water Resources used in Thermal Power Generation Activities
Water withdrawal based on facilities we operate.
8.1
Water Withdrawals - Consumptive (Millions of Gallons)
Not available
664.45
758.92
8.2
Water Withdrawals - Non-Consumptive (Millions of Gallons)
Not available
0.00
0.00
8.3
Water Withdrawals - Consumptive Rate (Millions of Gallons/Net MWh)
Not available
1.28E-04
1.40E-04
Intensity based on generation from fossil fuel and renewable facilities we operate.
8.4
Water Withdrawals - Non-Consumptive Rate (Millions of Gallons/Net MWh)
Not available
0.00
0.00
9
Waste Products
All Facilities are classified by the EPA as Very Small Quantity Generators (VSQGs) - due to low quantities of HW generation, however this value
9.1
Amount of Hazardous Waste Manifested for Disposal
Not available
12.5
58.2
has been quantified and reported. This total does not include universal waste, please see our Sustainability Report for complete waste listing.
9.2
Percent of Coal Combustion Products Beneficially Used
Not available
0%
0%
Additional Metrics (Optional)
