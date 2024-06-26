Electric Company ESG/Sustainability Quantitative Information

Parent Company: Black Hills Corporation

Operating Company(s): Black Hills Colorado Electric, LLC (d/b/a Black Hills Energy),

Black Hills Power, Inc. (d/b/a Black Hills Energy),

Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company (d/b/a Black Hills

Energy),

Black Hills Colorado IPP, LLC,

Black Hills Colorado Wind, LLC,

Black Hills Electric Generation, LLC,

Business Type(s): Black Hills Wyoming, LLC

Vertically Integrated

State(s) of Operation: Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming

State(s) with RPS Programs: Colorado

Regulatory Environment: Regulated and Non-Regulated

Report Date: 24-Jun-2024

Baseline Last Year Current Year

Ref. No. Refer to the 'EEI Definitions' tab for more information on each metric 2005 2022 2023 Comments, Links, Additional Information, and Notes

Portfolio

1 Owned Nameplate Generation Capacity at end of year (MW) Through the implementation of a emission inventory software and subsequent data improvements, the following updates were made to

1.1 Coal 363 395 395

1.2 Natural Gas 121 660 660 generation and greenhouse gas emissions from the 2022 disclosure: addition of the Ontario Cogeneration gas facility in 2005, utilizing historic

Natural Gas / Oil 100 100 100 EIA-923 monthly heat input and generation data rather than annual averages, modified accounting on negative generation and purchased

power, and the addition of the City of Spearfish hydro PPA, and categorizing fuel specific power purchase agreements under Section 2.

1.3 Nuclear 0 0 0

1.4 Petroleum 40 38 38

1.5 Total Renewable Energy Resources 0 289 202

1.5.1 Biomass/Biogas 0 0 0

1.5.2 Geothermal 0 0 0

1.5.3 Hydroelectric 0 0 0

1.5.4 Solar 0 0 0

1.5.5 Wind 0 289 202

1.6 Other 0 0 0

2 Net Generation for the data year (MWh)

2.1 Coal 2,563,767 2,827,578 2,699,155

2.2 Natural Gas 83,649 1,452,289 2,018,974 Net generation and emissions adjusted by % equity of jointly owned sources. Includes 49.9% third party ownership of Black Hills Colorado IPP

2.3 Nuclear 0 0 0 reported as noncontrolling interest.

2.4 Petroleum 4,731 -335 -1,208

2.5 Total Renewable Energy Resources 0 1,323,746 1,080,709

2.5.1 Biomass/Biogas 0 0 0

2.5.2 Geothermal 0 0 0

2.5.3 Hydroelectric 17,205 20,067 21,448

2.5.4 Solar 0 0 86,284

2.5.5 Wind 0 1,303,679 972,977 "Other" includes market purchased power and non fuel specific power purchase agreements. Purchased power data excludes intercompany

2.6 Other 3,810,002 1,765,702 1,507,517

purchases between Black Hills Corporation's regulated and nonregulated operating companies, to avoid double counting MWh and emissions.

3 Capital Expenditures and Energy Efficiency (EE)

3.1 Total Annual Capital Expenditures (nominal dollars) Not available $ 598M $ 590M

3.2 Incremental Annual Electricity Savings from EE Measures (MWh) Not available 16,776 19,841

3.3 Incremental Annual Investment in Electric EE Programs (nominal dollars) Not available $ 6,699,744 $ 7,569,557

4 Retail Electric Customer Count (at end of year)

4.1 Commercial 25,745 31,428 31,480

4.2 Industrial 142 82 84

4.3 Residential 165,483 188,921 190,776

Emissions

5 GHG Emissions: Carbon Dioxide (CO2) and Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e)

5.1 Owned Generation (1) (2) (3)

5.1.1 Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

5.1.1.1 Total Owned Generation CO2 Emissions (MT) 3,264,707 3,876,841 4,071,461

5.1.1.2 Total Owned Generation CO2 Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh) 1.23 0.78 0.78

5.1.2 Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e)

5.1.2.1 Total Owned Generation CO2e Emissions (MT) 3,290,634 3,902,562 4,096,890

5.1.2.2 Total Owned Generation CO2e Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh) 1.24 0.79 0.78

5.2 Purchased Power (4)

5.2.1 Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

5.2.1.1 Total Purchased Generation CO2 Emissions (MT) 3,137,519 1,073,115 903,728

5.2.1.2 Total Purchased Generation CO2 Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh) 0.82 0.45 0.44

5.2.2 Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e)

5.2.2.1 Total Purchased Generation CO2e Emissions (MT) 3,153,475 1,080,457 909,809

5.2.2.2 Total Purchased Generation CO2e Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh) 0.82 0.45 0.44

5.3 Owned Generation + Purchased Power

5.3.1 Carbon Dioxide (CO2)

5.3.1.1 Total Owned + Purchased Generation CO2 Emissions (MT) 6,402,226 4,949,956 4,975,189

5.3.1.2 Total Owned + Purchased Generation CO2 Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh) 0.99 0.67 0.68

5.3.2 Carbon Dioxide Equivalent (CO2e)

5.3.2.1 Total Owned + Purchased Generation CO2e Emissions (MT) 6,444,110 4,983,020 5,006,699 Customers calculating Scope 2 emissions should use the residual intensity published in EEI's "Electric Company Carbon Emissions and

5.3.2.2 Total Owned + Purchased Generation CO2e Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh) 0.99 0.68 0.69 Electricity Mix Reporting Database".

5.4 Non-Generation CO2e Emissions of Sulfur Hexafluoride (SF6) (5)

5.4.1 Total CO2e emissions of SF6 (MT) Not applicable 3,541 3,398

5.4.2 Leak rate of CO2e emissions of SF6 (MT/Net MWh) Not applicable 0.000714 0.000649 SF6 emissions estimated for operating companies that do not trip the EPA reporting threshold.

6 Nitrogen Oxide (NOx), Sulfur Dioxide (SO2), Mercury (Hg)

6.1 Generation basis for calculation (6) Total

6.2 Nitrogen Oxide (NOx)

6.2.1 Total NOx Emissions (MT) 5,045 1,869 1,880

6.2.2 Total NOx Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh) 0.001902 0.000377 0.000359

6.3 Sulfur Dioxide (SO2)

6.3.1 Total SO2 Emissions (MT) 8,017 1,253 1,147

6.3.2 Total SO2 Emissions Intensity (MT/Net MWh) 0.003022 0.000253 0.000219

6.4 Mercury (Hg) Current (2022 and 2023) Hg emissions include only units that use performance-based measurement and are applicable to the EPA Mercury and

6.4.1 Total Hg Emissions (kg) 90.44 17.0 8.1

6.4.2 Total Hg Emissions Intensity (kg/Net MWh) 0.000034 0.000003 0.000002 Air Toxics Standard (MATS).

Resources

7 Human Resources

7.1 Total Number of Employees 843 2,982 2,874

7.2 Percentage of Women in Total Workforce 27% 25% 24%

7.3 Percentage of Minorities in Total Workforce 9% 14% 15%

7.4 Total Number on Board of Directors/Trustees 10 10 10

7.5 Percentage of Women on Board of Directors/Trustees 10% 30% 30%

7.6 Percentage of Minorities on Board of Directors/Trustees 10% 10% 10%

7.7 Employee Safety Metrics

7.7.1 Recordable Incident Rate 3.99 1.39 1.51

7.7.2 Lost-time Case Rate 0.39 0.46 0.38

7.7.3 Days Away, Restricted, and Transfer (DART) Rate 1.93 0.82 0.65

7.7.4 Work-related Fatalities - 0 0

8 Fresh Water Resources used in Thermal Power Generation Activities Water withdrawal based on facilities we operate.

8.1 Water Withdrawals - Consumptive (Millions of Gallons) Not available 664.45 758.92

8.2 Water Withdrawals - Non-Consumptive (Millions of Gallons) Not available 0.00 0.00

8.3 Water Withdrawals - Consumptive Rate (Millions of Gallons/Net MWh) Not available 1.28E-04 1.40E-04 Intensity based on generation from fossil fuel and renewable facilities we operate.

8.4 Water Withdrawals - Non-Consumptive Rate (Millions of Gallons/Net MWh) Not available 0.00 0.00

9 Waste Products All Facilities are classified by the EPA as Very Small Quantity Generators (VSQGs) - due to low quantities of HW generation, however this value

9.1 Amount of Hazardous Waste Manifested for Disposal Not available 12.5 58.2

has been quantified and reported. This total does not include universal waste, please see our Sustainability Report for complete waste listing.

9.2 Percent of Coal Combustion Products Beneficially Used Not available 0% 0%

Additional Metrics (Optional)

