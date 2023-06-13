Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Black Iron Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKI   CA09214V1040

BLACK IRON INC.

(BKI)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:50:58 2023-06-13 pm EDT
0.0700 CAD   -6.67%
05:13pBlack Iron Provides Ukraine Project Update
MT
05:02pBlack Iron Inc. Brief: Providing Project Update
MT
05:01pBlack Iron Announces 2023 AGM Results and Provides Project Update
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Iron Announces 2023 AGM Results and Provides Project Update

06/13/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Iron Inc. (“Black Iron” or the “Company”) (TSX: BKI) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated May 8, 2023 were elected as directors of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) held today.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

 Votes For% Votes ForVotes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Matthew Simpson19,597,36499.317134,7220.683
Bruce Humphrey19,598,42199.323133,6650.677
John Detmold19,597,42199.318134,6650.682
Pierre Pettigrew19,597,42199.318134,6650.682
David Porter19,431,26498.475300,8221.525
Zenon Potoczny19,597,36499.317134,7220.683


A total of 32,662,981 common shares were voted in connection at the Meeting, representing approximately 10.752% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Project Development Update

The Company has now completed all of the extensive documentation required to file an application to Ukraine’s government to put a formal investment support agreement in place that will include transfer of the Ministry of Defence lands upon there being peace. This documentation is going through a final review process involving Company management and external legal counsel, with the aim of submitting to Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy around June month end. Several correspondences have also been made directly with Ukraine’s recently appointed Deputy Minister of Defence assigned to Black Iron’s file to progress land transfer negotiations.

About Black Iron

Black Iron is an iron ore exploration and development company, advancing its 100% owned Shymanivske Iron Ore Project located in Kryviy Rih, Ukraine. Full mineral resource details and projected project economics can be found in the NI 43-101 technical report entitled “(Amended) Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Re-scoped Shymanivske Iron Ore Deposit” published in March 2020 with an effective date of November 21, 2017 under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Project is surrounded by five other operating mines, including Metinvest’s YuGOK and ArcelorMittal's iron ore complex. Please visit the Company's website at www.blackiron.com for more information

For more information, please contact:
 
Matt Simpson
Chief Executive Officer
Black Iron Inc.
Tel: +1 (416) 309-2138  


Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, opinions and estimates of the date such statements are made based on information available to them at that time. Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the election of directors, submission of the investment support agreement, discussions with the Ukraine government and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: the war in Ukraine; general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the annual information form of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company notes that mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.


All news about BLACK IRON INC.
05:13pBlack Iron Provides Ukraine Project Update
MT
05:02pBlack Iron Inc. Brief: Providing Project Update
MT
05:01pBlack Iron Announces 2023 AGM Results and Provides Project Update
GL
05:00pBlack Iron Announces 2023 AGM Results and Provides Project Update
AQ
05/04Black Iron Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/05Oxford Economics Forecasts Drop In Iron Ore Prices
MT
03/07Black Iron Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
03/07Black Iron Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
01/04UBS Says Recent Iron Ore Rally Driven By China's Planned Reopening
MT
2022RBC Capital Markets Notes Rising Iron Ore Prices But Remains Cautious
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,44 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,26 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,06x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17,1 M 17,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart BLACK IRON INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Iron Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK IRON INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Matthew James Simpson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Sandor Bozoki Chief Financial Officer
Raymond Bruce Humphrey Chairman
John Detmold Independent Director
Pierre Stewart Pettigrew Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK IRON INC.-6.25%17
VALE S.A.-23.09%61 069
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED1.37%43 195
KUMBA IRON ORE LIMITED-2.05%8 337
CSN MINERAÇÃO S.A.9.80%5 036
NMDC LIMITED-11.62%3 839
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer