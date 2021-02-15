Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Knight, Inc.    BKI

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Black Knight : Chip McAvoy

02/15/2021 | 03:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Blog Posts From Chip

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 20:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
09:09aBLACK KNIGHT : Chip McAvoy
PU
02/11INSIDER TRENDS : Black Knight Insider Makes Tax Sale Extends 90-Day Selling Tren..
MT
02/11INSIDER TRENDS : Black Knight Insider Continues Selling Trend with Tax Sale
MT
02/11INSIDER TRENDS : Black Knight Insider Sells for Tax Adds to 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
02/11BLACK KNIGHT : Announces the Availability of Extensive, Highly Predictive Rate L..
PU
02/08Veteran investor Foley plans to raise $1.5 bln through two SPACs - source
RE
02/08Veteran investor bill foley plans two new spac ipos seeking to raise a combin..
RE
02/02BLACK KNIGHT : Erin Wester
PU
02/02BLACK KNIGHT : Flat Branch Home Loans Moves to Black Knight's Integrated Suite o..
PR
02/01BLACK KNIGHT : 24% of Active Forbearance Plans Scheduled to End in March, When M..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 235 M - -
Net income 2020 228 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 52,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 13 585 M 13 585 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,8x
EV / Sales 2021 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 4 900
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 101,43 $
Last Close Price 87,40 $
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Nackashi President
Kirk T. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Patrick Foley Executive Chairman
Peter Carrara Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.-1.08%13 585
MICROSOFT CORPORATION10.15%1 847 767
SEA LIMITED38.72%141 355
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.28.40%126 420
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC8.17%63 258
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE14.51%60 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ