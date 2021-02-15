Black Knight : Chip McAvoy
Blog Posts From Chip
Disclaimer
Black Knight Inc. published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 20:08:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Sales 2020
1 235 M
-
-
Net income 2020
228 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
2 185 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
52,4x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
13 585 M
13 585 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
12,8x
EV / Sales 2021
11,0x
Nbr of Employees
4 900
Free-Float
94,9%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
101,43 $
Last Close Price
87,40 $
Spread / Highest target
25,9%
Spread / Average Target
16,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
8,70%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.