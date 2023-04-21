Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Black Knight, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BKI   US09215C1053

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-20 pm EDT
55.84 USD   -1.17%
09:01aBlack Knight's First Look : Mortgage Delinquencies Hit Record Low in March, While Prepayments Rose on Easing Rates and Seasonal Tailwinds
PR
09:00aBlack Knight : First Look at March 2023 Mortgage Data
PU
04/20Black Knight to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023
PR
Black Knight : First Look at March 2023 Mortgage Data

04/21/2023 | 09:00am EDT
  • The national delinquency rate dropped 53 basis points (-15%) in March, falling below 3% for the first time on record, ending the month at just 2.92%
  • While delinquency rates almost always fall in March - as borrowers utilize tax refunds and other seasonal revenues to pay down past-due debt - the drop marked the second largest decline in the past 17 years
  • Factoring in March's decline, the total number of past-due mortgages (including active foreclosures) has fallen to its lowest level in nearly 23 years, dating all the way back to April 2000
  • Serious delinquencies (90+ days past due) showed marked improvement, falling by 51K to their lowest level since March 2020, with volumes shrinking in every state
  • Likewise, every state saw overall delinquencies fall in March, with improvements ranging from 11.9% in Washington to 21.5% in Vermont
  • Both foreclosure starts (+9.0%) and sales (+4.6%) rose in the month but still remain well below pre-pandemic volumes at the national level
  • Active foreclosure inventory held steady, but remains 31K (12%) below March 2020 levels
  • The prepayment rate (SMM) rose to 0.50% (+44% month over month) driven, as anticipated, by seasonal tailwinds in sale-related prepayments and an increased demand for refis due to falling rates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - April 21, 2023 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at March 2023 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

  • Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
  • All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts and sales, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by May 1, 2023.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serving their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 12:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 539 M - -
Net income 2023 130 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 67,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 8 652 M 8 652 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,62x
Capi. / Sales 2024 5,29x
Nbr of Employees 6 100
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 55,84 $
Average target price 62,25 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Nackashi Chief Executive Officer
Kirk T. Larsen President & Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Jabbour Executive Chairman
Peter Carrara Chief Information Officer
James Iredale Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.-9.57%8 652
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.30%2 129 747
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.05%58 393
SYNOPSYS INC.18.25%57 503
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE11.26%53 720
SEA LIMITED51.37%44 638
