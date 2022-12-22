Black Knight : First Look at November 2022 Mortgage Data

Prepayments fell 16.5% to a single-month mortality (SMM) rate of 0.48%, well below the previous record of 0.55% and the lowest recorded since at least 2000 when Black Knight began reporting the metric

The national delinquency rate rose 4.5% in October to 2.91% - up 12 basis points since September - driven by a sharp 9.4% rise in 30-day delinquencies

Florida led the jump in new early delinquencies (+19K) - with the state delinquency rate rising 53 basis points to 3.42% - giving an initial indication of Hurricane Ian impact

Loans 60 days past due ticked up 2.9% nationally, while those 90 or more days delinquent saw continued - if modest - improvement, inching down another 1.5% in October

October's 19.6K foreclosure starts represented a 7% increase that partly reversed September's decline, but are still 55% below pre-pandemic levels

Foreclosure starts were initiated on 4% of existing serious delinquencies in October, up slightly from September but still less than half the rate seen in the years leading up to the pandemic

Active foreclosure inventory held steady as volumes have remained subdued in 2022 due to still historically low foreclosure start levels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nov. 22, 2022 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at October 2022 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.

All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Dec. 5, 2022. For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

