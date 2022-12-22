Advanced search
    BKI   US09215C1053

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report
December 22, 2022
59.09 USD   -0.70%
Black Knight : First Look at November 2022 Mortgage Data
PU
09:01aBlack Knight's First Look : Prepayments Hit Third Consecutive Record Low in November, While Mortgage Delinquencies Top 3.0% and Foreclosure Starts Bounce 19%
PR
12/21All-Cash Home Purchases Reach Highest Level Since 2014, Redfin Report Shows
MT
Black Knight : First Look at November 2022 Mortgage Data

12/22/2022 | 09:50am EST
  • Prepayments fell 16.5% to a single-month mortality (SMM) rate of 0.48%, well below the previous record of 0.55% and the lowest recorded since at least 2000 when Black Knight began reporting the metric
  • The national delinquency rate rose 4.5% in October to 2.91% - up 12 basis points since September - driven by a sharp 9.4% rise in 30-day delinquencies
  • Florida led the jump in new early delinquencies (+19K) - with the state delinquency rate rising 53 basis points to 3.42% - giving an initial indication of Hurricane Ian impact
  • Loans 60 days past due ticked up 2.9% nationally, while those 90 or more days delinquent saw continued - if modest - improvement, inching down another 1.5% in October
  • October's 19.6K foreclosure starts represented a 7% increase that partly reversed September's decline, but are still 55% below pre-pandemic levels
  • Foreclosure starts were initiated on 4% of existing serious delinquencies in October, up slightly from September but still less than half the rate seen in the years leading up to the pandemic
  • Active foreclosure inventory held steady as volumes have remained subdued in 2022 due to still historically low foreclosure start levels

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nov. 22, 2022 - Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at October 2022 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:

  • Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
  • All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Dec. 5, 2022. For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serving their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com/.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 22 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2022 14:49:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Chart BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 59,50 $
Average target price 68,60 $
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
