Black Knight : Forbearance Plan Volumes Nudge Lower

​According to our McDash Flash daily mortgage performance dataset, the number of active forbearance plans decreased 7,300 (-1.1%). Loans held in bank portfolios and private label securities (PLS) fell by 9,400 (-4%). That drop was partially offset by an upward tick in GSE and FHA/VA plans (1,500, +0.8% and 600, +0.2% respectively).

New plan starts edged slightly higher, to 10,500. Restarts increased by 5,900 to 27,500.