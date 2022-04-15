Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Black Knight, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BKI   US09215C1053

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
67.71 USD   +0.70%
04/14Black Knight Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call; Presenting at Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
04/14BLACK KNIGHT : Free White Paper – Five Key Components of a Successful PPE
PU
04/14Cornerstone Home Lending Selects the Black Knight MSP Servicing System and Additional Solutions to Bring Mortgage Servicing In-House
PR
Black Knight : Forbearance Plan Volumes Nudge Lower

04/15/2022 | 10:51am EDT
Forbearance plan volumes continued their steady decline in the second week of April.

​According to our McDash Flash daily mortgage performance dataset, the number of active forbearance plans decreased 7,300 (-1.1%). Loans held in bank portfolios and private label securities (PLS) fell by 9,400 (-4%). That drop was partially offset by an upward tick in GSE and FHA/VA plans (1,500, +0.8% and 600, +0.2% respectively).

New plan starts edged slightly higher, to 10,500. Restarts increased by 5,900 to 27,500.

As of April 12, 677,000 homeowners remain in COVID-19-related forbearance plans - 1.3% of all active mortgages. The group includes 0.7% of GSE mortgages, 2.0% of FHA/VA and 1.8% of portfolio held and privately securitized mortgages.

Plans are down by 48,100 (-6.6%) from the same time last month. The next opportunity for meaningful improvement will come in early May, as nearly 126,000 plans with an April expiration date are scheduled for review, with nearly a third expected to be reaching their final expirations.

With homeowners having exited more than 90% of 8.1 million total forbearance plans, Black Knight will be wrapping up our weekly Forbearance Tracker report at the end of April. We will continue to monitor the very latest forbearance data from the McDash Flash dataset and report our findings monthly in our Mortgage Monitor Report.

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 14:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
