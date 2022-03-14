Log in
    BKI   US09215C1053

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
Black Knight : Managing Pipeline and Portfolio Risk Amid Accelerating Mega-Disasters

03/14/2022 | 11:24am EDT
By Richard GaglianoAs seen in DS News March 14, 2022Origination Technologies, Servicing Technologies

Climate change is accelerating the number and severity of climate-and weather-related disasters that will have far-reaching impacts on the housing finance industry. The stakes are high for mortgage lenders and servicers and the borrowers they serve, as these events threaten both purchase loan pipelines and servicing portfolios. When disaster strikes, could data hold the key to a more fluid industry response?

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 602 M - -
Net income 2022 217 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 717 M 8 717 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
EV / Sales 2023 6,27x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float -
Chart BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 56,60 $
Average target price 83,90 $
Spread / Average Target 48,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Jabbour Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph M. Nackashi President-Servicing Division
Kirk T. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Carrara Chief Information Officer
Bob Pinder Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.-31.72%8 717
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-16.73%2 099 647
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-35.38%62 457
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.56%60 069
SEA LIMITED-59.30%51 159
SYNOPSYS INC.-20.30%44 964