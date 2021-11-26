Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Black Knight, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BKI   US09215C1053

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Black Knight : November Forbearance Exits Steady Heading Into Thanksgiving

11/26/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Active forbearance plan numbers remained relatively steady heading into the Thanksgiving holiday, holding true to the established mid-month pattern.

According to our McDash Flash daily forbearance tracking dataset, the number of active forbearance plans increased by 1,000 this week. A decline among FHA/VA loans (-4,000) was offset by another 5,000 rise in plan volumes among portfolio and PLS mortgages as GSE plans held steady. Both plan extensions and renewals remained steady, but low, in keeping with the typical mid-month lull.

As of November 23, 1.01 million mortgage holders (1.9%) of mortgage holders, remain in COVID-19 related forbearance plans, including 1.2% of GSE, 3.0% of FHA/VA and 2.5% of portfolio held and privately securitized loans.

*Figures in this report are based on observations from Black Knight's McDash Flash data set and are extrapolated to estimate the full mortgage market
**Other category includes held in portfolios, private labeled securities, or by other entities

Overall, the number of forbearance plans is still down by 214,000 (-17%) from the same time last month, with the potential for additional improvements as we enter December. New plan starts, which have been relatively flat since the end of March, jumped almost 8,000 week over week, a number that will bear closer scrutiny in coming weeks to determine whether this is an anomaly or an inflection point.

*Figures in this report are based on observations from Black Knight's McDash Flash data set and are extrapolated to estimate the full mortgage market
**Other category includes held in portfolios, private labeled securities, or by other entities

We will continue to monitor the very latest forbearance data from the McDash Flash dataset and report our findings each week on this blog.

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 22:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
