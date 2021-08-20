Log in
Black Knight: Overall Mortgage Delinquencies Edge Closer to Pre-Pandemic Levels, But 1.45M Remain Seriously Past Due as Foreclosure Moratorium Expired at End of July

08/20/2021 | 09:01am EDT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) reports the following "first look" at April 2021 month-end mortgage performance statistics derived from its loan-level database representing the majority of the national mortgage market.

Total U.S. loan delinquency rate (loans 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure): 4.14%
Month-over-month change: -5.22%
Year-over-year change: -40.06%

Total U.S. foreclosure pre-sale inventory rate: 0.26%
Month-over-month change: -3.99%
Year-over-year change: -25.93%

Total U.S. foreclosure starts: 4,200 
Month-over-month change:  -4.55%
Year-over-year change: -57.58%

Monthly prepayment rate (SMM): 2.04%
Month-over-month change: -10.68%
Year-over-year change: -25.37%

Foreclosure sales as % of 90+: 0.17%
Month-over-month change: 40.66%
Year-over-year change: 210.45%

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 2,206,000
Month-over-month change: -114,000
Year-over-year change: -1,486,000

Number of properties that are 90 or more days past due, but not in foreclosure: 1,447,000
Month-over-month change: -103,000
Year-over-year change: -803,000

Number of properties in foreclosure pre-sale inventory: 140,000
Month-over-month change: -5,000
Year-over-year change: -50,000

Number of properties that are 30 or more days past due or in foreclosure: 2,346,000
Month-over-month change: -120,000
Year-over-year change: -1,535,000

Top 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Mississippi:                    7.66%
Louisiana:                      6.93%
Hawaii:                           6.09%
Oklahoma:                     5.93%
West Virginia:                5.83%   

Bottom 5 States by Non-Current* Percentage

Montana:                         2.79%
Washington:                    2.68%
Utah:                               2.66%
Colorado:                        2.57%
Idaho:                              2.20%

Top 5 States by 90+ Days Delinquent Percentage

Mississippi:                       4.57%
Louisiana:                         4.18%
Hawaii:                              3.83%
Maryland:                          3.81%
Alaska:                              3.80%                                                                                   

Top 5 States by 6-Month Improvement in Non-Current* Percentage

Nevada:                              -33.24%
Rhode Island:                     -33.14%
Florida:                               -32.52%
Arizona:                              -32.48%
Hawaii:                               -32.17%                                                                               

Top 5 States by 6-Month Deterioration in Non-Current* Percentage

District of Columbia:          -18.74%
Minnesota:                         -21.60%
Nebraska:                          -21.94%
Wisconsin:                         -22.86%
Iowa:                                  -22.95%                                                                                               

*Non-current totals combine foreclosures and delinquencies as a percent of active loans in that state.

Notes:
1) Totals are extrapolated based on Black Knight's loan-level database of mortgage assets.
2) All whole numbers are rounded to the nearest thousand, except foreclosure starts, which are rounded to the nearest hundred.

For a more detailed view of this month's "first look" data, please visit the Black Knight newsroom.

The company will provide a more in-depth review of this data in its monthly Mortgage Monitor report, which includes an analysis of data supplemented by detailed charts and graphs that reflect trend and point-in-time observations. The Mortgage Monitor report will be available online at https://www.blackknightinc.com/data-reports/ by Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

For more information about gaining access to Black Knight's loan-level database, please send an email to Mortgage.Monitor@bkfs.com.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

For more information:










Michelle Kersch 




Mitch Cohen     

904.854.5043 




704.890.8158

michelle.kersch@bkfs.com  




mitch.cohen@bkfs.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-knight-overall-mortgage-delinquencies-edge-closer-to-pre-pandemic-levels-but-1-45m-remain-seriously-past-due-as-foreclosure-moratorium-expired-at-end-of-july-301358052.html

SOURCE Black Knight, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
