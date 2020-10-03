Log in
Black Knight : Solving Agency Loan Pool-Level Constraints

10/03/2020 | 07:15pm EDT

To improve a financial institution's overall performance, incorporating the secondary market into balance sheet strategies is critical. To do that, lenders and investors buy and sell securities in the secondary market that are collateralized by pooled mortgage loans. Pooling these loans enables them to gain flexibility in managing their long-term interest rate exposures, to increase liquidity, manage credit risk, and expand opportunities to earn fee income.1

While pooling mortgage loans may sound simple, it's not. In fact, loan pool optimization remains one of the most challenging tasks for financial institutions to accomplish effectively. First, lenders face a whole host of rules, such as credit stipulations and volume thresholds, stipulated by servicing buyers and GSEs regarding the composition of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) pools.

Second, finding the most profitable combinations of closed-loan inventory to create pools that both meet investor demand and comply with Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) pooling minimums and tolerances has largely been a tedious manual process. After decades of dumping huge amounts of loan portfolio data into massive spreadsheets and poring over them to identify particular loans for specific pools, the mortgage industry clearly needed a faster - and smarter - alternative.

Leveraging Black Knight's New CompassPoint Loan Pool Optimizer

To meet investor demand for longer-lasting mortgage-backed securities (MBS), while considering a lender's profitability and third-party relationships, Compass Analytics, part of Black Knight, has developed a powerful new enhancement within its CompassPoint solution to help solve for agency pool-level constraints. CompassPoint is an industry-leading risk management and loan sale platform for the secondary loan market, helping lenders hedge more than $100 billion of closed loan volume monthly.

The enhancement, within the latest release of the CompassPoint Pool Optimizer, uses a sophisticated algorithm that eliminates the manual process of sorting and sifting through their closed loan inventory to find the optimal combination of pools that comply with SIFMA pooling minimums and tolerances. Instead, the Pool Optimizer automates this task, helping lenders manage representative credit mix between the GSEs, in addition to managing limits and tolerances imposed by servicing buyers, all while achieving best execution.

By automatically incorporating borrower FICO score, property type, property state and other considerations into their search, lenders can quickly and efficiently solve for the optimal combination of pools based on the company's configurations, SIFMA requirements and other stipulations. This dramatically simplifies complex best-execution analysis and helps to deliver consistent credit across key investor relationships. Available through an API integration, the Pool Optimizer enhancement can be used without the full CompassPoint product suite.

Using the CompassPoint Pool Optimizer, clients can now avoid the headache of manually searching spreadsheets for loans that meet pool criteria, and instead incorporate the preferences of their investor partners with one click.

For more details about how to improve profit margins and reduce risk with the new CompassPoint Pool Optimizer, contact a Black Knight representative today.

1 'Mortgage Banking,' Comptroller's Handbook, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Feb. 2014, p. 3.

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 03 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2020 23:14:01 UTC
