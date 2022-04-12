Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Black Knight, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKI   US09215C1053

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 03:44:17 pm EDT
66.36 USD   -1.10%
04/11BLACK KNIGHT : March 2022 Originations Market Monitor
PU
04/11BLACK KNIGHT ORIGINATIONS MARKET MONITOR : Driven by a Rise in Purchase Loans, Overall Rate Locks Up 19% in March Despite 70 Basis Point Rate Jump in the Month
PR
04/08Oppenheimer Adjusts Black Knight Price Target to $80 From $93, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Black Knight : VP Andy Walden Talks Home Prices, Inventory on CNBC's The Exchange with Kelly Evans

04/12/2022 | 03:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CNBC's Kelly Evans of The Exchange interviews Black Knight VP of enterprise research and strategy Andy Walden about high home prices and declining inventory. Watch the interview.

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 19:01:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
04/11BLACK KNIGHT : March 2022 Originations Market Monitor
PU
04/11BLACK KNIGHT ORIGINATIONS MARKET MON : Driven by a Rise in Purchase Loans, Overall Rate Lo..
PR
04/08Oppenheimer Adjusts Black Knight Price Target to $80 From $93, Maintains Outperform Rat..
MT
04/08BLACK KNIGHT : Early April Dip Keeps Forbearance Exits on Pace
PU
04/07BLACK KNIGHT : First Integrity Mortgage Services Signs Agreement for Empower, Black Knight..
PU
04/07First Integrity Mortgage Services Signs Agreement for Empower, Black Knight's LOS, and ..
PR
04/07First Integrity Mortgage Services Signs Agreement for Black Knight's LOS, and Integrate..
CI
04/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Intel, Twitter, Rivian, AT&T, Amazon...
04/06Stanford Federal Credit Union Selects Empower, Black Knight's Loan Origination System, ..
PR
04/06Stanford Federal Credit Union Selects Empower, Black Knight's Loan Origination System, ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 602 M - -
Net income 2022 217 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10 334 M 10 334 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,93x
EV / Sales 2023 7,21x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 67,10 $
Average target price 82,60 $
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Jabbour Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph M. Nackashi President-Servicing Division
Kirk T. Larsen EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter Carrara Chief Information Officer
Bob Pinder Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.-19.05%10 334
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.18%2 138 556
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-28.76%68 855
SEA LIMITED-49.07%64 022
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-22.47%58 051
SYNOPSYS INC.-15.94%47 425