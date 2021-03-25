Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Knight, Inc.    BKI

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Black Knight : How Hot Can We Get? Market Condition Ratings Compared from 2006 to Present

03/25/2021 | 02:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

One of the unique aspects of the current real estate market is how widespread the strength has been, geographically speaking.

Each month, we run market condition ratings for every core-based statistical area (CBSA) and ZIP code in the U.S., using the most recent sales and active listing data. These ratings are based on an array of internal market indicators, which include trends in sold and active prices, inventory levels, sold and active market times, sold-to-list price ratios, etc. We combine these numerical metrics to come up with a qualitative rating, which ranges from hot to distressed, as follows:

Hot
Strong
Good
Normal
Soft
Weak
Distressed

Historically, we expect about two-thirds to four-fifths of all markets to be in the middle three categories. Only a modest amount of markets, typically less than 10%, will show as 'hot' or 'distressed' at the top or bottom of normal cycles. Figure 1 shows the current distribution of these for approximately 14,000 of the more active ZIP codes in the U.S., with approximately 15% falling into the 'hot' category.

Figure 1

[Link]

Figure 2 below places this into historical context, with a quarterly chart for these categories for single-family homes going back to 2006. Here we express the counts as percentages of the total number of ZIP codes in each category. Note that in normal markets such as 2013 through most of 2020, we see 'normal' and 'good' for the bulk of all markets. We have never had more than half of all markets in the 'strong' or 'hot' categories before, nor such a high percentage in the top three.

Figure 2

[Link]

Figure 3 shows the same historical percentages of these ZIP codes for the 'good,' 'strong' and 'hot' categories. Of particular note is how many ZIP codes are now classified as being in these positive categories compared to the previous peak during the 2005-2006 period. During this time, we had several markets that were classified as 'strong' or 'hot,' but these were fairly isolated to the east or west coasts, specifically Phoenix and Las Vegas, where sales and speculation, along with easier underwriting, had surged. But today, it seems that much of the entire country is experiencing this sales price surge fueled by low rates, a lack of inventory, the momentum of economic stimulus and buyer preference to move to less dense locations.

Figure 3

[Link]

The extent of the breadth and ubiquitous of the unusually strong market conditions can be seen in the next two figures, which show ZIP code maps of our single-family market condition ratings, respectively, for February 2006 (Figure 4) and February 2021 (Figure 5). The strong and hot condition ZIP codes are colored in orange and red, respectively, and can be seen in the markets mentioned above for 2006. These conditions are barely noticeable in 2006 but are omnipresent today.

Figure 4

[Link]

Figure 5

[Link]

As we have discussed in recent blog posts, the current situation can be best explained by the combination of very low housing inventory levels, low mortgage rates, economic stimulus in the trillions, and the COVID-19 pandemic inducing an increasing number of households to move to more suburban and affordable locations. These market condition indicators suggest a continuing of the strong first half of 2021 for price appreciation, if not beyond.

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 18:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
02:57pBLACK KNIGHT  : How Hot Can We Get? Market Condition Ratings Compared from 2006 ..
PU
03/23BLACK KNIGHT'S FIRST LOOK : Mortgage Delinquencies Rise for the First Time in Ni..
PR
03/22BLACK KNIGHT  : Cadence Bank to Implement Black Knight's Advanced Technology Inf..
PU
03/22BLACK KNIGHT  : Cadence Bank to Implement Black Knight's Advanced, Integrated, E..
PR
03/18BLACK KNIGHT  : Shelley Leonard
PU
03/17BLACK KNIGHT  : Hudson Valley Credit Union to Implement Black Knight's Advanced,..
PU
03/17BLACK KNIGHT  : Hudson Valley Credit Union to Implement Black Knight's Advanced,..
PR
03/17BLACK KNIGHT  : Acquires Cloud-Based Online Loan Origination System from NexSpri..
MT
03/17BLACK KNIGHT  : Acquires Cloud-Based Mortgage Broker LOS From NexSpring Financia..
PR
03/16BLACK KNIGHT  : Optimal Blue PPE Delivers Deep, System-to-System API Integration..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 414 M - -
Net income 2021 184 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 53,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 411 M 11 411 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,45x
EV / Sales 2022 8,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 98,42 $
Last Close Price 73,50 $
Spread / Highest target 45,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Nackashi President
Kirk T. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Patrick Foley Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Carrara Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.-16.81%12 066
MICROSOFT CORPORATION6.82%1 770 988
SEA LIMITED-0.78%118 430
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.63%102 161
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-10.02%59 170
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE8.46%54 418
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ