Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nyse
  4. Black Knight, Inc.
  5. News
  6. Summary
    BKI

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Black Knight : James Baublitz

04/16/2021 | 10:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Thought Leadership Articles From James

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 14:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
10:13aBLACK KNIGHT  : James Baublitz
PU
04/15BLACK KNIGHT  : Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Cal..
PR
04/14NO INK OR STAMP REQUIRED : Why eNotarizations are the Next Big Thing
PU
04/14BLACK KNIGHT  : March 2021 Originations Market Monitor
PU
04/14BLACK KNIGHT INTRODUCES ORIGINATIONS : March Report Shows Refinance Share Below ..
PR
04/13BLACK KNIGHT  : Raymond James Reinstates Coverage on Black Knight With Market Pe..
MT
04/12BLACK KNIGHT  : Early Warning Suite Monitors Origination Pipelines for Propertie..
PR
04/07BLACK KNIGHT  : Servicing Technology in the Era of COVID-19 Regulations
PU
04/07BLACK KNIGHT  : Mike Vough
PU
04/06BLACK KNIGHT  : Second Generation of Black Knight's Rapid Analytics Platform Sig..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 412 M - -
Net income 2021 179 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 56,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 471 M 11 471 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,51x
EV / Sales 2022 8,65x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 98,42 $
Last Close Price 73,89 $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Nackashi President
Kirk T. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Patrick Foley Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Carrara Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.-16.37%11 471
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.91%1 957 205
SEA LIMITED23.37%128 034
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.46%97 625
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE15.11%59 814
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC2.25%59 797
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ