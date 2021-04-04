Log in
Black Knight, Inc.

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
Summary 
Summary

Black Knight : The Agency Shift to Securitization is an Opportunity – for Those Willing to Embrace It

04/04/2021 | 02:48pm EDT
By James BaublitzAs seen in National Mortgage News April 2, 2021Secondary Marketing Technologies

A seismic shift is coming to the secondary market, and if you're an agency-direct lender, there's a good chance you're already deliberating over it.

I'm referring to a market update from the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Housing Finance Agency that's going to impact the government-sponsored enterprises' (GSEs) cash window beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Under the new policy, the GSEs will cap cash window commitment volumes, limiting the amount lenders can commit to $1.5 billion apiece over a four-quarter period for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac - a $3 billion total limit.

To put the impending impact in perspective, lenders of all sizes, including some of the largest in the nation, deliver to GSE cash windows as their primary business model. And to underscore things, many correspondent investors derive pricing from GSE cash windows rather than MBS securitization-based pricing models, while also favoring selling to the cash window themselves.

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 18:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 414 M - -
Net income 2021 184 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 11 599 M 11 599 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,59x
EV / Sales 2022 8,74x
Nbr of Employees 5 700
Free-Float 95,0%
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 98,42 $
Last Close Price 74,71 $
Spread / Highest target 43,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph M. Nackashi President
Kirk T. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William Patrick Foley Non-Executive Chairman
Peter Carrara Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.-15.44%11 599
MICROSOFT CORPORATION8.96%1 827 856
SEA LIMITED18.79%121 046
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-3.29%95 818
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.70%57 536
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.62%55 779
