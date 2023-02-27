Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Black Knight, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKI   US09215C1053

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:57:44 2023-02-27 pm EST
60.79 USD   -3.63%
03:24pIntercontinental Exchange's $13 Billion Bid to Buy Black Knight Said to Face Possible Antitrust Challenge
MT
03:23pFTC Looking to Block ICE's $13 Billion Takeover of Black Knight, Politico Reports
DJ
02:50pU.S. FTC seeks to block ICE's $13 bln takeover of Black Knight - Politico
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTC Looking to Block ICE's $13 Billion Takeover of Black Knight, Politico Reports

02/27/2023 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--The Federal Trade Commission is expected to challenge Intercontinental Exchange Inc.'s $13 billion takeover of mortgage data company Black Knight Inc., according to three people familiar with the matter, Politico reported Monday.

--A case is expected to be filed in March, the people said, according to the report.

--The sources said that the FTC believes the deal would give Intercontinental Exchange too much power in the multi-trillion dollar U.S. mortgage market and come at the expense of higher home prices for consumers and competitors in the mortgage data and services industry, according to the report.

--No decision is final until a case has been filed, the report said.

Full story: https://subscriber.politicopro.com/article/2023/02/feds-looking-to-block-13-billion-mortgage-software-deal-00084541


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-27-23 1523ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACK KNIGHT, INC. -3.77% 60.715 Delayed Quote.2.15%
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE, INC. -0.98% 101.63 Delayed Quote.-0.08%
All news about BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
03:24pIntercontinental Exchange's $13 Billion Bid to Buy Black Knight Said to Face Possible A..
MT
03:23pFTC Looking to Block ICE's $13 Billion Takeover of Black Knight, Politico Reports
DJ
02:50pU.S. FTC seeks to block ICE's $13 bln takeover of Black Knight - Politico
RE
02:46pU.S. FTC seeks to block ICE's $13 billion takeover of Black Knight - Politico
RE
02:44pBlack Knight Falls Nearly 5% After Report US FTC Looking to Challenge $13.10 Billion In..
MT
02:28pU.S. FTC Is Expected To Challenge The $13 Billion Takeover Of Black Knight By Intercon..
RE
02:28pUs ftc is expected to challenge the $13 billion takeover of bla…
RE
02/24Black Knight : First Look at January 2023 Mortgage Data
PU
02/16Black Knight Signs Agreement to Integrate Wolters Kluwer's eNote and eVault Capabilitie..
PR
02/16Black Knight, Inc. Signs Agreement to Integrate Wolters Kluwer's eNote and eVault Capab..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 564 M - -
Net income 2022 502 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 744 M 9 744 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,23x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 63,08 $
Average target price 67,60 $
Spread / Average Target 7,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph M. Nackashi Chief Executive Officer
Kirk T. Larsen President & Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Jabbour Executive Chairman
Peter Carrara Chief Information Officer
James Iredale Chief Information Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.2.15%9 744
MICROSOFT CORPORATION3.92%1 855 145
SYNOPSYS INC.13.46%55 218
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.20.61%52 879
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE10.20%51 203
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION26.32%41 660