FTC Looking to Block ICE's $13 Billion Takeover of Black Knight, Politico Reports

--The Federal Trade Commission is expected to challenge Intercontinental Exchange Inc.'s $13 billion takeover of mortgage data company Black Knight Inc., according to three people familiar with the matter, Politico reported Monday.

--A case is expected to be filed in March, the people said, according to the report.

--The sources said that the FTC believes the deal would give Intercontinental Exchange too much power in the multi-trillion dollar U.S. mortgage market and come at the expense of higher home prices for consumers and competitors in the mortgage data and services industry, according to the report.

--No decision is final until a case has been filed, the report said.

