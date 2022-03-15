Log in
    BKI   US09215C1053

BLACK KNIGHT, INC.

(BKI)
It's a Lock: New White Paper Examines How Rate Lock Data Can Help Manage Portfolio Risk

03/15/2022 | 10:22am EDT
Prepayment modeling is one of the most important elements in predicting a loan's future cash flow. Cash flow, of course, is the primary value-driver for both mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgage servicing rights (MSR). As prepayment activity increases, interest received on an MBS investment and servicing fees that a servicer collects on payments from borrowers decrease. Logically, the earlier a prepayment risk can be detected, the better it is for a portfolio manager who has more time to assess and address the risk.

The refinance boom of the past couple of years has demonstrated the limitations of traditional prepayment models, which rely on historical prepayment data to predict future prepayment activity. Unusually low interest rates, combined with an increase in tappable equity, significantly increased prepayments on loans with higher rates and raised the bar for early and accurate prepayment modeling. When market conditions changed rapidly historical data was not a reliable indicator of future prepayment activity.

Fortunately, there's a better way. Mortgage lock data, recorded when a borrower takes the initiative to lock in a mortgage rate 30- to 90-days prior to closing on a new loan, provides one of the earliest and most reliable indications that an existing mortgage is going to be paid off early.

A new white paper published by Black Knight's Optimal Blue Division examines this innovative new modeling approach and demonstrates how rate lock activity can be used to accurately forecast short-term prepayment speeds. The paper is available for free download here.

Disclaimer

Black Knight Inc. published this content on 15 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 602 M - -
Net income 2022 217 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 362 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 40,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 791 M 8 791 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,96x
EV / Sales 2023 6,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 94,0%
Black Knight, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BLACK KNIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 57,08 $
Average target price 83,90 $
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anthony M. Jabbour Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph M. Nackashi President-Servicing Division
Kirk T. Larsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter Carrara Chief Information Officer
Bob Pinder Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK KNIGHT, INC.-31.14%8 791
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-17.80%2 072 434
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-19.85%60 804
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-37.41%60 497
SEA LIMITED-60.76%49 327
SYNOPSYS INC.-24.29%42 711