Velocity Credit Union Selects Empower, Black Knight's Cloud-Based LOS and Integrated Suite of Origination Solutions to Enhance Member Experience, Support Growth

Velocity Credit Union has selected the Empower loan origination system (LOS) for its advanced automation capabilities, which will streamline back-office operations and improve the frontline member experience

The credit union will also leverage Black Knight's suite of origination solutions to support the growth of its retail and home equity channels

Adding these capabilities will help Velocity Credit Union take its lending operations to the next level

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that Velocity Credit Union, one of the largest credit unions in Texas, has selected the Black Knight Empower LOS and integrated origination solutions to support its members and employees with advanced automation and innovative digital capabilities.

"At Velocity, we're dedicated to meeting the needs of our members for years to come, and our selection of Black Knight's integrated technology, data and analytics is central to this mission," said Lindsey Record, vice president of mortgage lending, Velocity Credit Union. "With Velocity entering the first mortgage market, it was important to select a proven LOS that allows us the flexibility to help us achieve our strategic goals, and best serve our growing membership, with robust automation."

The easy-to-use and highly configurable Empower platform will enable Velocity Credit Union to streamline the origination process from loan application through closing. The cloud-based system's "lights-out" automation will save the credit union time, help reduce the cost per loan and provide Velocity's staff the ability to process more loans at greater speed for an enhanced borrower experience.

Velocity Credit Union is also adding the Optimal Blue PPE, the industry's leading product, pricing and eligibility engine, as well as Borrower Digital, an innovative point-of-sale solution that supports members through the loan prequalification and application process. In addition, the credit union will implement solutions that deliver the following functionality: machine-learning technology for document classification and indexing; fee service for recording fees, transfer taxes, title, inspections and property taxes; a digital application for loan officers; automated compliance validation testing; a powerful business rules engine; and an end-to-end digital close solution with eDelivery, eSign and eNotary capabilities.

"By choosing Empower and Black Knight's integrated suite of origination solutions, Velocity Credit Union will be able to provide the highest level of service to its members," said Rich Gagliano, president, Black Knight Origination Technologies. "The automation and efficiency gained will enable Velocity's employees to complete tasks more easily and effectively to support the credit union's long-term growth goals and focus on more convenience to its members."

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serve their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com.

About Velocity Credit Union

Velocity Credit Union is one of the largest and strongest credit unions in the state of Texas. We have over $1 billion in assets and serve over 88,000 members and over 200 sponsor groups, including employers, associations and communities. Velocity Credit Union remains committed to the long-established ideals of the Credit Union Movement: cooperation, self-help, independence, and not-for-profit operation. These ideals are put into action in many ways, every business day, to meet the wants and needs of today's Credit Union members. And Velocity Credit Union is dedicated to meeting these needs for decades to come. When you join Velocity Credit Union, you become a member and owner of one of the largest and strongest financial institutions in Texas. You gain access to some of the most up-to-date and money-saving services you will find anywhere.

