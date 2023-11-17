Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On October 24, 2023, Black Mountain Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") filed a Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A (the "Proxy Statement") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for a special meeting of its stockholders (the "Special Meeting") to approve, among other things, a proposal to amend the Company's second amended and restated certificate of incorporation to allow the Company's board of directors, without another stockholder vote, to elect to extend the date by which the Company has to consummate an initial business combination by up to six times for an additional one month each time (or until May 18, 2024) without depositing additional funds in the trust account established in connection with the Company's initial public offering. The Proxy Statement was mailed to the Company's stockholders of record as of October 20, 2023 on or about October 23, 2023.

On November 16, 2023, the Company postponed the Special Meeting, which was scheduled to be held virtually on November 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, and will now hold the Special Meeting virtually on November 17, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

If stockholders have any questions on any matter in connection with the Special Meeting, please call the Company's proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC at (800) 662-5200(toll-free), or banks and brokers can call (203) 658-9400,or email at BMAC.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies from the Company's stockholders with respect to proposals voted on at the Special Meeting. Information regarding the Company's directors and executive officers and a description of their interests in the Company is contained in the Proxy Statement and the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filedwith the SEC on March 31, 2023, which are available free of charge at the SEC's web site atwww.sec.gov, or by directing a request to Black Mountain Acquisition Corp., 425 Houston Street, Suite 400, Fort Worth, Texas 76102.

No Offer or Solicitation

This Current Report on Form 8-K shallnot constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of any business combination. This Current Report on Form 8-K shallalso not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act").

