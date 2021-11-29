Log in
    BKT   AU000000BKT0

BLACK ROCK MINING LIMITED

(BKT)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/26
0.2 AUD   +2.56%
01:40aBLACK ROCK MINING : Application for quotation of securities - BKT
PU
10/26Quarterly Activities Report & Cashflow
PU
09/28BLACK ROCK MINING : Annual Report to Shareholders
PU
Black Rock Mining : Application for quotation of securities - BKT

11/29/2021 | 01:40am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

BLACK ROCK MINING LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday November 29, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

BKT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

204,233

29/11/2021

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

BLACK ROCK MINING LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

59094551336

1.3

ASX issuer code

BKT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/11/2021

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BKTAU : OPTION EXPIRING 10-AUG-2023 EX 8.4C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

BKT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

204,233

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

29/11/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

29/11/2021

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

29/11/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

204,233

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08400000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

conversion of 8.4 cent unlisted options

Disclaimer

Black Rock Mining Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 06:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
