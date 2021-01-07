Black Rock Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity: Black Rock Mining Limited
ACN: 094 551 336
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ian Murray
Date of last notice
14 August 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect & Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Murray Super Investments Pty Ltd
ATF Murray Superannuation Fund
Date of change
22 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Shares: 6,156,571
Unlisted Options
• 3,000,000, $0.15, 18 November 2022
• 1,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022
• 362,151, $0.084, 10 August 2023
Class
Shares
Unlisted Options
Number acquired
Shares: 450,149
Unlisted Options
2,000,000
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving &
Options - issued as part of retention,
remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest
over a 2 year period based and subject to
continuous employment
No. of securities held after change
Indirect
Shares: 6,156,571
Unlisted Options
• 3,000,000, $0.15, 18 November 2022
• 1,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022
• 362,151, $0.084, 10 August 2023
Direct
Shares 450,149
Unlisted Options 2,000,000, $0.116, 21
December 2023
Nature of change
Off-market & approved by shareholders at the 2019
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Name of Director
Gabriel Chiappini
Date of last notice
2 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect & Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Gabriel & Rosa Chiappini
Rosa Chiappini (wife)
Date of change
22 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Ordinary Shares:
• 7,317,412 ordinary shares
Unlisted Options
• 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021
• 1,600,000 $0.15, 28 October 2022
• 424,555 $0.084, 10 August 2023
Class
Shares & Unlisted Options
Number acquired
896,205 Shares
2,000,000 Unlisted Options
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving &
Options - issued as part of retention,
remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest
over a 2 year period based and subject to
continuous employment
No. of securities held after change
Ordinary Shares:
• 8,213,617 Shares
Unlisted Options
• 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021
• 1,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022
• 424,555, $0.084, 10 August 2023
• 2,000,000, $0.116, 21 December 2023
Nature of change
Off-market
- as approved by shareholders at 23
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Name of Director
Richard Crookes
Date of last notice
2 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
NA
Date of change
22 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Ordinary Shares:
•
2,918,436 shares
Unlisted Options
• 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021
•
2,400,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022
• 213,079, $0.084, 10 August 2023
Class
Shares & Unlisted Options
Number acquired
682,044
Shares
2,000,000 Unlisted Options
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving &
Options - issued as part of retention,
remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest
over a 2 year period based and subject to
continuous employment
No. of securities held after change
Ordinary Shares:
•
3,600,480 shares
Unlisted Options
• 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021
•
2,400,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022
• 213,079, $0.084, 10 August 2023
• 2,000,000, $0.116, 21 December 2023
•
Nature of change
Off-market
- as approved by shareholders at 23
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
Name of Director
John de Vries
Date of last notice
2 September 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect & Direct
Nature of indirect interest
Mrs de Vries (wife of director)
Date of change
22 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
Indirect
Shares 4,286,049
Unlisted Options
• 252,121 $0.084, 10 August 2023
Direct
Unlisted Options
• 5,000,000 $0.10, 7 November 2021
• 3,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022
Class
Shares & Unlisted Options
Number acquired
925,524
Shares
5,000,000 Unlisted Options
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving &
Options - issued as part of retention,
remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest
over a 2 year period based and subject to
continuous employment
No. of securities held after change
Indirect
Shares 5,211,573
Unlisted Options
• 252,121 $0.084, 10 Aug 2023
• 5,000,000, $0.116, 21 December 2023
Direct
Unlisted Options
• 5,000,000 $0.10, 7 November 2021
• 3,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022
Nature of change
Off-market
- as approved by shareholders at 23
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
change
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above
No
traded during a
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to
N/A
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
