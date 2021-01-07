Black Rock Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4 01/07/2021 | 12:16pm EST Send by mail :

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity: Black Rock Mining Limited ACN: 094 551 336 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Ian Murray Date of last notice 14 August 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect & Direct Nature of indirect interest Murray Super Investments Pty Ltd (including registered holder) ATF Murray Superannuation Fund Note: Provide details of the circumstances (beneficiary of Fund) giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 22 December 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Shares: 6,156,571 Unlisted Options • 3,000,000, $0.15, 18 November 2022 • 1,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022 • 362,151, $0.084, 10 August 2023 Class Shares Unlisted Options Number acquired Shares: 450,149 Unlisted Options 2,000,000 Number disposed Nil Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Value/Consideration Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving & Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide austerity programme announced to the ASX in details and estimated valuation March 2020 Options - issued as part of retention, remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest over a 2 year period based and subject to continuous employment No. of securities held after change Indirect Shares: 6,156,571 Unlisted Options • 3,000,000, $0.15, 18 November 2022 • 1,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022 • 362,151, $0.084, 10 August 2023 Direct Shares 450,149 Unlisted Options 2,000,000, $0.116, 21 December 2023 Nature of change Off-market & approved by shareholders at the 2019 Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of AGM securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 11/3/2002 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity: Black Rock Mining Limited ACN: 094 551 336 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Gabriel Chiappini Date of last notice 2 September 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect & Direct Nature of indirect interest Gabriel & Rosa Chiappini (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances Beneficiary giving rise to the relevant interest. Rosa Chiappini (wife) Date of change 22 December 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Ordinary Shares: • 7,317,412 ordinary shares Unlisted Options • 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021 • 1,600,000 $0.15, 28 October 2022 • 424,555 $0.084, 10 August 2023 Class Shares & Unlisted Options Number acquired 896,205 Shares 2,000,000 Unlisted Options Number disposed - Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Value/Consideration Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving & Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide austerity programme announced to the ASX in details and estimated valuation March 2020 Options - issued as part of retention, remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest over a 2 year period based and subject to continuous employment No. of securities held after change Ordinary Shares: • 8,213,617 Shares Unlisted Options • 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021 • 1,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022 • 424,555, $0.084, 10 August 2023 • 2,000,000, $0.116, 21 December 2023 Nature of change Off-market- as approved by shareholders at 23 Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of November 2020 AGM securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 11/3/2002 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity: Black Rock Mining Limited ACN: 094 551 336 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director Richard Crookes Date of last notice 2 September 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest NA (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 22 December 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Ordinary Shares: • 2,918,436 shares Unlisted Options • 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021 • 2,400,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022 • 213,079, $0.084, 10 August 2023 Class Shares & Unlisted Options Number acquired 682,044 Shares 2,000,000 Unlisted Options Number disposed - Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Value/Consideration Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving & Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide austerity programme announced to the ASX in details and estimated valuation March 2020 Options - issued as part of retention, remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest over a 2 year period based and subject to continuous employment No. of securities held after change Ordinary Shares: • 3,600,480 shares Unlisted Options • 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021 • 2,400,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022 • 213,079, $0.084, 10 August 2023 • 2,000,000, $0.116, 21 December 2023 • Nature of change Off-market- as approved by shareholders at 23 Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of November 2020 AGM securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 11/3/2002 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3Y Page 3 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Rule 3.19A.2 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 30/9/2001. Name of entity: Black Rock Mining Limited ACN: 094 551 336 We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act. Name of Director John de Vries Date of last notice 2 September 2020 Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Direct or indirect interest Indirect & Direct Nature of indirect interest Mrs de Vries (wife of director) (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 22 December 2020 No. of securities held prior to change Indirect Shares 4,286,049 Unlisted Options • 252,121 $0.084, 10 August 2023 Direct Unlisted Options • 5,000,000 $0.10, 7 November 2021 • 3,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022 Class Shares & Unlisted Options Number acquired 925,524 Shares 5,000,000 Unlisted Options Number disposed - Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Value/Consideration Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving & Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide austerity programme announced to the ASX in details and estimated valuation March 2020 Options - issued as part of retention, remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest over a 2 year period based and subject to continuous employment No. of securities held after change Indirect Shares 5,211,573 Unlisted Options • 252,121 $0.084, 10 Aug 2023 • 5,000,000, $0.116, 21 December 2023 Direct Unlisted Options • 5,000,000 $0.10, 7 November 2021 • 3,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022 Nature of change Off-market- as approved by shareholders at 23 Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of November 2020 AGM securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part. Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder N/A (if issued securities) Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to N/A which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A Value/Consideration N/A Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change N/A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3Y Page 2 11/3/2002 Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice Part 3 - +Closed period Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above No traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to N/A proceed during this period? If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/A provided? + See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/3/2002 Appendix 3Y Page 3 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

