BLACK ROCK MINING LIMITED

(BKT)
  Report
Black Rock Mining : Change of Director's Interest Notice x 4

01/07/2021 | 12:16pm EST
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Black Rock Mining Limited

ACN: 094 551 336

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Murray

Date of last notice

14 August 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect & Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Murray Super Investments Pty Ltd

(including registered holder)

ATF Murray Superannuation Fund

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

(beneficiary of Fund)

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

22 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Shares: 6,156,571

Unlisted Options

• 3,000,000, $0.15, 18 November 2022

• 1,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022

• 362,151, $0.084, 10 August 2023

Class

Shares

Unlisted Options

Number acquired

Shares: 450,149

Unlisted Options 2,000,000

Number disposed

Nil

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving &

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

austerity programme announced to the ASX in

details and estimated valuation

March 2020

Options - issued as part of retention,

remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest

over a 2 year period based and subject to

continuous employment

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

Shares: 6,156,571

Unlisted Options

• 3,000,000, $0.15, 18 November 2022

• 1,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022

• 362,151, $0.084, 10 August 2023

Direct

Shares 450,149

Unlisted Options 2,000,000, $0.116, 21

December 2023

Nature of change

Off-market & approved by shareholders at the 2019

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

AGM

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Black Rock Mining Limited

ACN: 094 551 336

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Gabriel Chiappini

Date of last notice

2 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect & Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Gabriel & Rosa Chiappini

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Beneficiary

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Rosa Chiappini (wife)

Date of change

22 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Ordinary Shares:

• 7,317,412 ordinary shares

Unlisted Options

• 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021

• 1,600,000 $0.15, 28 October 2022

• 424,555 $0.084, 10 August 2023

Class

Shares & Unlisted Options

Number acquired

896,205 Shares

2,000,000 Unlisted Options

Number disposed

-

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving &

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

austerity programme announced to the ASX in

details and estimated valuation

March 2020

Options - issued as part of retention,

remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest

over a 2 year period based and subject to

continuous employment

No. of securities held after change

Ordinary Shares:

• 8,213,617 Shares

Unlisted Options

• 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021

• 1,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022

• 424,555, $0.084, 10 August 2023

• 2,000,000, $0.116, 21 December 2023

Nature of change

Off-market- as approved by shareholders at 23

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

November 2020 AGM

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Black Rock Mining Limited

ACN: 094 551 336

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Richard Crookes

Date of last notice

2 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

NA

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

22 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Ordinary Shares:

2,918,436 shares

Unlisted Options

• 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021

2,400,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022

• 213,079, $0.084, 10 August 2023

Class

Shares & Unlisted Options

Number acquired

682,044 Shares

2,000,000 Unlisted Options

Number disposed

-

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving &

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

austerity programme announced to the ASX in

details and estimated valuation

March 2020

Options - issued as part of retention,

remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest

over a 2 year period based and subject to

continuous employment

No. of securities held after change

Ordinary Shares:

3,600,480 shares

Unlisted Options

• 2,500,000, $0.10, 7 November 2021

2,400,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022

• 213,079, $0.084, 10 August 2023

• 2,000,000, $0.116, 21 December 2023

Nature of change

Off-market- as approved by shareholders at 23

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

November 2020 AGM

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix

3Y Change of Director's Interest

Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity: Black Rock Mining Limited

ACN: 094 551 336

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

John de Vries

Date of last notice

2 September 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect & Direct

Nature of indirect interest

Mrs de Vries (wife of director)

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

22 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

Indirect

Shares 4,286,049

Unlisted Options

• 252,121 $0.084, 10 August 2023

Direct

Unlisted Options

• 5,000,000 $0.10, 7 November 2021

• 3,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022

Class

Shares & Unlisted Options

Number acquired

925,524 Shares

5,000,000 Unlisted Options

Number disposed

-

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Shares - equity in lieu of fees cost saving &

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

austerity programme announced to the ASX in

details and estimated valuation

March 2020

Options - issued as part of retention,

remuneration and incentive plan. Options to vest

over a 2 year period based and subject to

continuous employment

No. of securities held after change

Indirect

Shares 5,211,573

Unlisted Options

• 252,121 $0.084, 10 Aug 2023

• 5,000,000, $0.116, 21 December 2023

Direct

Unlisted Options

• 5,000,000 $0.10, 7 November 2021

• 3,600,000, $0.15, 28 October 2022

Nature of change

Off-market- as approved by shareholders at 23

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of

November 2020 AGM

securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation

to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above

No

traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was

required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to

N/A

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Black Rock Mining Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2021 17:15:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
