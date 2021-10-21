Log in
    BSM   US09225M1018

BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.

(BSM)
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. : Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2021 Distribution and Earnings Releases, and Information for the Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

10/21/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone,” “BSM,” or “the Company”) expects to declare the distribution attributable to the third quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on October 27, 2021.

The Company is scheduled to release details regarding its results for the third quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on November 1, 2021. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for November 2, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at www.blackstoneminerals.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is 877-447-4732 for domestic participants and 615-247-0077 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is 4659348. Call participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through December 2, 2021, at 855-859-2056 for domestic replay and 404-537-3406 for international replay. The conference ID for the replay is 4659348.

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 297 M - -
Net income 2021 78,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 70,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 33,7x
Yield 2021 6,74%
Capitalization 2 564 M 2 564 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,87x
EV / Sales 2022 6,26x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,7%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 12,29 $
Average target price 14,04 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Wood President & Chief Financial Officer
Carin Marcy Barth Lead Independent Director
D. Mark DeWalch Independent Director
Jerry V. Kyle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.83.98%2 564
CONOCOPHILLIPS90.10%101 797
EOG RESOURCES, INC.86.69%54 357
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED72.51%50 452
CNOOC LIMITED21.03%49 387
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY67.61%46 852