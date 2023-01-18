Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Black Stone Minerals, L.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BSM   US09225M1018

BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.

(BSM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-18 pm EST
16.80 USD   -1.23%
05:51pBlack Stone Minerals CFO Jeff Wood to Depart Next Month; Evan Kiefer to Take Over as Interim CFO
MT
05:31pBlack Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Leadership Change
BU
01/04Momentum Picks Q1 2023 : 5 stocks for the winter
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Leadership Change

01/18/2023 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone,” “BSM,” or “the Company”) today announced that Jeff Wood, the President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Black Stone’s general partner, will leave the company effective February 28, 2023. Upon Mr. Wood’s departure, Evan Kiefer, who currently serves as Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, will assume the role of Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Thomas L. Carter, Jr., Black Stone’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman commented, “Jeff has been an integral part of our management team and our success as a public company since he joined us in 2016, shortly after our initial public offering. He has brought a high level of professionalism to our organization and helped to navigate us through some difficult times, including Covid and the accompanying downturn in the commodity markets.” Mr. Carter concluded, “On behalf of Black Stone’s Board and senior management team, I want to thank Jeff for his contributions to the Company, which is today in one of the strongest financial positions in its history.”

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.
05:51pBlack Stone Minerals CFO Jeff Wood to Depart Next Month; Evan Kiefer to Take Over as In..
MT
05:31pBlack Stone Minerals, L.P. Announces Leadership Change
BU
01/04Momentum Picks Q1 2023 : 5 stocks for the winter
MS
2022Insider Sell: Nexstar Media Group
MT
2022KeyBanc Trims Black Stone Minerals' Price Target to $21 From $22, Keeps Overweight Rati..
MT
2022Insider Sell: Nexstar Media Group
MT
2022Insider Sell: Nexstar Media Group
MT
2022Piper Sandler Lifts Price Target on Black Stone Minerals to $19 From $18, Affirms Neutr..
MT
2022Insider Sell: Nexstar Media Group
MT
2022BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 565 M - -
Net income 2022 352 M - -
Net Debt 2022 43,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,8x
Yield 2022 9,96%
Capitalization 3 562 M 3 562 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,38x
EV / Sales 2023 5,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,9%
Chart BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,01 $
Average target price 20,20 $
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas L. Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Wood President & Chief Financial Officer
John Gearing Vice President-Information Technology
Carin Marcy Barth Lead Independent Director
D. Mark DeWalch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.0.83%3 562
CHEVRON CORPORATION-1.08%349 002
CONOCOPHILLIPS1.90%149 828
EOG RESOURCES, INC.0.42%76 396
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED4.07%64 710
CNOOC LIMITED5.21%63 888