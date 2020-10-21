Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Black Stone Minerals, L.P.    BSM

BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.

(BSM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. : Declares Distribution for Common Units and Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone,” “BSM,” or “the Company”) today declared the distribution attributable to the third quarter of 2020. Additionally, the Partnership announced the date of its third quarter 2020 earnings call.

Common Distribution

The Board of Directors of the general partner has approved a cash distribution for common units attributable to the third quarter of 2020 of $0.15 per unit. Distributions will be payable on November 20, 2020 to unitholders of record on November 13, 2020.

Earnings Conference Call

The Partnership is scheduled to release details regarding its results for the third quarter of 2020 after the close of trading on November 2, 2020. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for November 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the company’s investor relations website at www.blackstoneminerals.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is 877-447-4732 for domestic participants and 615-247-0077 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is 4129508. Call participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through December 4, 2020, at 855-859-2056 for domestic replay and 404-537-3406 for international replay. The conference ID for the replay is 4129508.

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.
04:46pBLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Declares Distribution for Common Units and Schedule..
BU
09/21BLACK STONE MINERALS L P : Credit Suisse 2020 Mineral Conference
PU
08/04BLACK STONE MINERALS L P : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
08/04BLACK STONE MINERALS L P : Reports Second Quarter Results
AQ
08/04BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
08/03BLACK STONE MINERALS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Reports Second Quarter Results
BU
07/27BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces Update on Previously Announced Asset Sale..
BU
06/24BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
06/11BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P. : Announces Additional Shelby Trough Operational Upda..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 385 M - -
Net income 2020 131 M - -
Net Debt 2020 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,95x
Yield 2020 8,55%
Capitalization 1 282 M 1 282 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,68x
EV / Sales 2021 4,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.
Duration : Period :
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,71 $
Last Close Price 6,20 $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Carter Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey P. Wood President & Chief Financial Officer
Carin Marcy Barth Lead Independent Director
D. Mark DeWalch Independent Director
Jerry V. Kyle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BLACK STONE MINERALS, L.P.-51.26%1 282
CNOOC LIMITED-43.29%41 824
CONOCOPHILLIPS-49.90%34 944
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-56.69%21 124
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-45.52%20 589
ECOPETROL S.A.-42.90%20 315
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group