Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE: BSM) (“Black Stone,” “BSM,” “the Company”, or “the Partnership”) today declared the distribution attributable to the second quarter of 2023. Additionally, the Partnership announced the date of its second quarter 2023 earnings call.

Common Distribution

The Board of Directors of the general partner has approved a cash distribution for common units attributable to the second quarter of 2023 of $0.475 per unit. The $0.475 per unit maintains the distribution level with the first quarter of 2023 and represents an increase of 13% over the common distribution paid with respect to the second quarter of 2022. Distributions will be payable on August 18, 2023 to unitholders of record on August 11, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

The Partnership is scheduled to release details regarding its results for the second quarter of 2023 after the close of trading on July 31, 2023. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for August 1, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central time (10:00 a.m. Eastern time). The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on the Company’s investor relations website at www.blackstoneminerals.com. If you would like to ask a question, the dial-in number for the conference call is (800) 245-3047 for domestic participants and (203) 518-9765 for international participants. The conference ID for the call is BSMQ223. Call participants are advised to call in 10 minutes in advance of the call start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call through a link on the Company’s investor relations website.

About Black Stone Minerals, L.P.

Black Stone Minerals is one of the largest owners of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company owns mineral interests and royalty interests in 41 states in the continental United States. Black Stone believes its large, diversified asset base and long-lived, non-cost-bearing mineral and royalty interests provide for stable to growing production and reserves over time, allowing the majority of generated cash flow to be distributed to unitholders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230725005841/en/