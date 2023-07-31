Black Stone Minerals, L.P. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was USD 117 million compared to USD 180.37 million a year ago. Net income was USD 78.39 million compared to USD 131.79 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.35 compared to USD 0.6 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.35 compared to USD 0.59 a year ago.
For the six months, revenue was USD 291.58 million compared to USD 216.8 million a year ago. Net income was USD 212.84 million compared to USD 124.79 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.96 compared to USD 0.55 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.95 compared to USD 0.55 a year ago.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 05:30 pm
Share
Share
© S&P Capital IQ - 2023