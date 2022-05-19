BLACK TUSK RESOURCES : CLOSES $274,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Mr. Richard Penn reports
BLACK TUSK CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT
Black Tusk Resources Inc. has closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $274,000, issuing a total of 10.96 million units at a price of 2.5 cents per unit.
Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of five cents per share for a two-year term.
In addition, the company paid $11,360 in cash commissions and issued 454,400 warrants to brokers.
The securities issued will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold from the date of issuance.
The proceeds from the offering will be for general working capital.
We seek Safe Harbor.
Disclaimer
Black Tusk Resources Inc. published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 13:31:02 UTC.