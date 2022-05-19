Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  Black Tusk Resources Inc.
  News
  Summary
    TUSK   CA09226C1023

BLACK TUSK RESOURCES INC.

(TUSK)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/18 12:33:16 pm EDT
0.0300 CAD   +20.00%
BLACK TUSK RESOURCES : Closes $274,000 private placement
PU
05/10Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geology Team Reconnaissance in Val d'Or, Quebec
AQ
05/09Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geology Team Reconnaissance in Val d'Or, Quebec
CI
BLACK TUSK RESOURCES : CLOSES $274,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

05/19/2022 | 09:32am EDT
Mr. Richard Penn reports


BLACK TUSK CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT


Black Tusk Resources Inc. has closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $274,000, issuing a total of 10.96 million units at a price of 2.5 cents per unit.


Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of five cents per share for a two-year term.


In addition, the company paid $11,360 in cash commissions and issued 454,400 warrants to brokers.


The securities issued will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold from the date of issuance.


The proceeds from the offering will be for general working capital.


We seek Safe Harbor.

Disclaimer

Black Tusk Resources Inc. published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 13:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
