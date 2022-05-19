BLACK TUSK RESOURCES : CLOSES $274,000 PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Mr. Richard Penn reports









BLACK TUSK CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT









Black Tusk Resources Inc. has closed a private placement for gross proceeds of $274,000, issuing a total of 10.96 million units at a price of 2.5 cents per unit.









Each unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of five cents per share for a two-year term.









In addition, the company paid $11,360 in cash commissions and issued 454,400 warrants to brokers.









The securities issued will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold from the date of issuance.









The proceeds from the offering will be for general working capital.







